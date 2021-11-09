Standout York-Adams running back gets scholarship offer from Power Five program

ROB ROSE

Although Jahiem White’s junior football season ended last week, he did receive some good news on Monday.

The York High running back received a scholarship offer from West Virginia after a stellar season.

White rushed for 2,128 yards and scored 30 touchdwons while averaging 13 yards per carry in 2021 for the Bearcats. He led the York-Adams League in rushing for a second straight season.

The offer is White’s third NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision scholarship opportunity, but his first from a Power Five conference member. West Virginia (4-5 overall in 2021) plays in the Big 12 Conference. White previously received offers from Bowling Green State and Old Dominion.

“After talking on the phone with (running back coach Chad Scott) it’s an honor to have my third D-I offer from WVU,” White wrote on Twitter.

White, York High junior quarterback Sam Stoner and senior offensive lineman Joden Nelson went to West Virginia in June for a camp and went through drills in front of Mountaineers' coaches.

After White shared his latest offer, Stoner reposted a video of the pair going through drills and congratulated his teammate.

"(Jahiem) you’ve been talking about this since this day," Stoner wrote on Twitter. "Congrats bro!"

In addition to his three offers, White has also received interest from some other notable schools. Cincinnati has sent White multiple graphics he has posted on social media, he was invited to visit Virginia Tech and he took a recruiting visit to Penn State during the season.

White really wanted a chance to be on the sideline for a Nittany Lions game and after the trip he increased his level of effort on the field. The following game he scored seven touchdowns and rushed for 415 yards in a win for the Bearcats.

“After I left the Penn State game, the crowd that was there and all that, I enjoyed that and it gave me motivation,” the 5-foot-9, 195-pound White said in October.

While White still has another summer and football season to receive more scholarship offers, York High head coach Russ Stoner was confused when asked why more Power Five programs weren't offering White before his visit to Penn State.

After he finished the season with an eye-popping 30 touchdowns and now has an offer from the Mountaineers, maybe more teams will come calling before the 2022 campaign begins.

"There's a lot of people that should be offering (White) right now and I don't know what everybody is waiting for," Stoner said in October.

