Latest state football rankings are out: See where teams stand after first week of playoffs

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Central York's hold on the No. 1 ranking in the state in Class 6-A is now at five weeks and counting.

The unbeaten Panthers (11-0) are again on top of latest state poll released by Mike White of Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Central opened up its 2021 postseason last Friday with a 26-14 victory over Manheim Township in a District 3 6-A first-round contest.

The road figures to get a little harder this week for the Panthers, who are seeded No. 1 in the district 6-A field, when they play host to No. 5 seed Wilson at 7 p.m. Friday.

Wilson (8-3), a traditional big-school power in District 3, is coming off a 50-32 beating of York High in its district 6-A opener. Defending District 3 champion Central beat York High the previous week, 60-14, in a game that determined the York-Adams Division I championship.

Wilson, which is riding a six-game winning streak and owns seven District 3 titles in program history, beat Manheim Township in its regular-season finale, 21-14.

Panthers and Bulldogs have two other common foes — Hempfield and Exeter. Wilson beat Hempfield (28-21) and lost to Exeter (42-14). Central beat Hempfield (35-21) and Exeter (35-28).

This week's Post-Gazette state rankings didn't feature any movement. The teams listed behind Central in the 6-A poll remained North Penn (11-0) at No. 2, followed by Mount Lebanon (10-0), LaSalle College (9-1) and St. Joseph's Prep (7-2).

One of the biggest games in the state this weekend will be Saturday when LaSalle College plays St. Joseph's Prep for the Philadelphia Catholic League title. Both are perennial powers, but only the winner advances to the PIAA playoffs. St. Joseph's Prep has won three consecutive PIAA Class 6-A titles and six overall since 2013. That includes a 62-13 win vs. Central in last year's state 6-A final. La Salle defeated St. Joseph's, 28-21, earlier this season.

The other No. 1 teams are: Gov. Mifflin (8-0 in 5-A), Belle Vernon (9-0 in 4-A), Central Valley (10-0 in 3-A), Southern Columbia (10-1 in 2-A) and Old Forge (9-0 in 1-A).

The other District 3 teams to earn state rankings are: Bishop McDevitt (8-1, No. 2 in 4-A), Wyomissing (11-0, No. 2 in 3-A) and Steel-High (8-2, No. 2 in 1-A).

Steel-High will play host to Delone Catholic (6-5) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the District 3 1-A championship. It's a rematch of last year's district title game, won by Steel-High, 23-13. The Rollers went on to the win the 1-A state crown.

Here are the new Post-Gazette state rankings:

CLASS 6-A

1. Central York 11-0

2. North Penn 11-0

3. Mt. Lebanon 10-0

4. LaSalle College 9-1

5. St. Joseph's Prep 7-2

CLASS 5-A

1. Governor Mifflin 8-0

2. Imhotep Charter 6-1

3. Moon 10-0

4. Cathedral Prep 9-1

5. West Chester Rustin 9-1

CLASS 4-A

1. Belle Vernon 9-0

2. Bishop McDevitt 8-1

3. Jersey Shore 10-1

4. Aliquippa 8-1

5. Valley View 10-1

CLASS 3-A

1. Central Valley 10-0

2. Wyomissing 11-0

3. North Schuylkill 10-1

4. Neumann-Goretti 10-1

5. Scranton Prep 9-0

CLASS 2-A

1. Southern Columbia 10-1

2. Farrell 8-0

3. Sto-Rox 11-0

4. Steel Valley 10-0

5. Windber 10-0

CLASS 1-A

1. Old Forge 9-0

2. Steelton-Highspire 8-2

3. Muncy 10-1

4. Canton 10-0

5. Clairton 7-2