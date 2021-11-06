Beau Pribula leads Central York to District 3 6-A opening win; other high school football

STEVE HEISER

Central York took its first step toward defending its District 3 Class 6-A football championship on Friday night.

The top-seeded Panthers grabbed a 26-14 victory over No. 8 seed Manheim Township in a quarterfinal contest to improve to 11-0. Manheim Township finished at 6-5.

In the semifinals next Friday night, Central, ranked No. 1 in the state in 6-A, will play host to No. 5 seed Wilson, which downed York High in the quarterfinals, 50-32.

Penn State recruit Beau Pribula had a hand in all four Central scores on touchdown runs for 6 and 2 yards and TD passes of 27 and 17 yards to Treyshawn Smith.

York-Adams Division I champion Central jumped out to a 19-0 first-half lead and led by at least 12 points from that point forward.

The Panthers’ defense limited Manheim Township to 209 total yards. Manheim Township’s Penn State recruit, wideout Anthony Ivey, was held without a catch.

OTHER PREP FOOTBALL

White’s monster game not enough for York High: At Small Field, Jahiem White’s big night wasn’t enough in York High’s 50-32 District 3 Class 6-A quarterfinal setback to Wilson.

White had TD runs of 11, 1 and 61 yards and he also threw a 78-yard TD pass to Landon Farrell. White finished with 242 rushing yards. Sam Stoner added a 3-yard TD run for York.

York High’s defense, however, allowed 401 yards. Wilson QB Brad Hoffman ran 17 times for 179 yards and three TDs, while running back Jadyn Jones had 22 carries for 156 yards and two scores.

The Bearcats were also 0 for 6 on fourth-down conversion attempts.

No. 4 seed York High finished 7-3. No. 5 seed Wilson improved to 8-3.

York Catholic dominant: At York Catholic, the unbeaten Fighting Irish were dominant in a 43-7 District 3 Class 2-A semifinal victory over Susquenita.

York-Adams Division III champion York Catholic improved to 10-0 and earned a district 2-A championship game berth against No. 3 seed Upper Dauphin (9-1), which won a wild semifinal over No. 2 seed Columbia, 58-48. The title contest is set for 7 p.m. next Friday at York Catholic. The Irish will be aiming for their third district crown since 2016.

Quarterback LeVan McFadden powered No. 1 seed YC to the win over No. 4 seed Susquenita, going 8 for 15 passing for 104 yards with one TD and zero interceptions. He also rushed 13 times for 121 yards with two TDs. YC’s Nick Creisher added 21 rushes for 100 yards and two TDs.

Nicholas Casagrande led a strong YC defensive effort with 10 tackles.

Closing surge lifts Exeter over South Western: At Exeter, a strong closing surge by the home team ended South Western’s hopes in a 38-21 District 3 Class 5-A first-round loss.

The Mustangs trailed 20-14 in the third quarter before Exeter scored 18 consecutive points to take control.

South Western QB Shilo Bivins finished 14 for 24 for 164 yards with two TDs and one interception. He also had 11 carries for 51 yards with a TD.

Exeter’s Eric Nangle had 132 rushing yards on 18 carries, while Exeter QB Colin Payne was 11 for 20 for 206 yards with three TDs.

No. 10 seed South Western finished 6-5. No. 7 seed Exeter improved to 7-3.

New Oxford falls to Shippensburg: At Shippensburg, the unbeaten Greyhounds (11-0) used a 22-0 second-quarter surge to grab a 29-3 halftime lead en route to a 43-16 District 3 Class 5-A first-round triumph over New Oxford.

No. 3 seed Shippensburg piled up 263 rushing yards, including 101 yards on 17 carries from Trae Kater. New Oxford’s Jett Moore was 11 for 19 passing for 154 yards with one TD and zero interceptions. No. 14 seed New Oxford finished 6-5.

Warwick strong at start and finish in win vs. Gettysburg: At Warwick, the home team jumped out to a 20-0 lead and then used a 17-0 finishing surge to win the District 3 Class 5-A first-round game vs. Gettysburg, 44-14.

No. 8 seed Warwick piled up 486 yards of total offense, including two running backs with more than 100 yards (Christian Royer, 21 rushes for 129 yards, and Ryan Fink, six rushes for 115 yards). Landon McGee had a big ground game for No. 9 seed Gettysburg with 167 yards on 26 rushes. Gettysburg QB Brady Heiser was 9 for 15 passing for 118 yards with two TDs and two interceptions. Warwick QB Jack Reed was 14 for 20 for 202 yards passing with one TD and zero interceptions.

Gettysburg finished 7-4. Warwick improved to 7-4.

Bermudian scares Hamburg before falling: At Hamburg, No. 6 seed Bermudian Springs gave No. 3 seed Hamburg a serious scare before falling 31-27 in a high-scoring District 3 Class 3-A quarterfinal.

Bermudian QB Ethan Beachy finished 11 for 16 passing for 112 yards with three TD passes and zero interceptions. Beachy also returned a fumble 72 yards for a TD. Bermudian’s Ricky Pacana added 74 yards rushing on 10 carries and caught six passes for 64 yards. The Eagles finished 5-6. Hamburg improved to 7-3.

Littlestown pulls away from Hanover: At Littlestown, the Thunderbolts finished the season on a winning note in a 28-14 nonleague victory over Hanover.

The game was tied 14-14 at halftime before Littlestown took control in the second half. Colby Hahn rushed for 105 yards on 21 carries for the winners. Hanover QB Chase Roberts was 21 for 32 for 281 yards with two TDs and one interception. Littlestown QB Alex Popoff was 7 for 10 for 96 yards with one TD passing and one rushing TD.

Littlestown finishes 4-6, while Hanover ends up 3-7.

Biglerville ends winless season: At Pequea Valley on Thursday, the Biglerville Canners ended a winless season with a 57-0 nonleague loss to the home team.

The Canners finished 0-10. PV finished 2-8.

The Canners had three first downs and 79 yards of total offense, compared to 13 first downs and 316 total yards for PV.

