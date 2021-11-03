York-Adams League football coaches select Week 10 Players of the Week

ROB ROSE

717-505-5418/@robrosesports

Each week, the York-Adams League football coaches select their top players from the prior week. The coaches typically choose one skill player and one lineman from each division. Here are the Week 10 honorees.

DIVISION I

Skill: In the last week the awards will be given, the first tie has happened. Central York running back Juelz Goff and Dover fullback Lucas Runk each had big games on Friday. Goff had three touchdowns, while Runk had 143 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Lineman: Dover's Andrew Snelbaker had nine tackles on defense and battled through bad weather to avoid any bad snaps on offense at center.

DIVISION II

Skill: York Suburban's junior Mike Bentivegna missed much of the season due to injury, but ended the campaign with a big game. Bentivegna racked up 205 rushing yards and three touchdowns for the Trojans.

Lineman: Kennard-Dale's Grant Cooper continued his assault on ball carriers to close out the regular season. Cooper had 11 tackles, with two tackles for a loss, including a sack.

DIVISION III

No Division III players were selected.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.