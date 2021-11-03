It's District 3 football playoff time: See who the Pigskin Pickers like on Friday night

STAFF REPORT

The York-Adams League teams enter the first week of the District 3 playoffs on Friday night, although there are also two regular-season games scheduled, one on Thursday and one on Friday. Below is a list of the games, as well as The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers' predictions on the winners of those contests.

THE GAMES

THURSDAY, 5 P.M.

Biglerville at Pequea Valley

FRIDAY, 7 P.M.

District 3 Class 6-A First Round

Manheim Township at Central York

Wilson at York High

District 3 Class 5-A First Round

Twin Valley at Spring Grove

South Western at Exeter

New Oxford at Shippensburg

Gettysburg at Warwick

District 3 Class 3-A First Round

Bermudian Springs at Hamburg

District 3 Class 2-A Semifinal

Susquenita at York Catholic

Other Game

Hanover at Littlestown

THE PICKS

STEVE HEISER

(108-23)

Pequea Valley

Central York

Wilson

Spring Grove

Exeter

Shippensburg

Warwick

Hamburg

York Catholic

Littlestown

ROB ROSE

(106-25)

Pequea Valley

Central York

York High

Spring Grove

Exeter

Shippensburg

Warwick

Hamburg

York Catholic

Littlestown

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

(99-32)

Pequea Valley

Central York

York High

Spring Grove

Exeter

Shippensburg

Warwick

Hamburg

York Catholic

Littlestown

CONSENSUS

(106-25)

Pequea Valley (3-0)

Central York (3-0)

York High (2-1)

Spring Grove (3-0)

Exeter (3-0)

Shippensburg (3-0)

Warwick (3-0)

Hamburg (3-0)

York Catholic (3-0)

Littlestown (3-0)