It's District 3 football playoff time: See who the Pigskin Pickers like on Friday night
The York-Adams League teams enter the first week of the District 3 playoffs on Friday night, although there are also two regular-season games scheduled, one on Thursday and one on Friday. Below is a list of the games, as well as The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers' predictions on the winners of those contests.
THE GAMES
THURSDAY, 5 P.M.
Biglerville at Pequea Valley
FRIDAY, 7 P.M.
District 3 Class 6-A First Round
Manheim Township at Central York
Wilson at York High
District 3 Class 5-A First Round
Twin Valley at Spring Grove
South Western at Exeter
New Oxford at Shippensburg
Gettysburg at Warwick
District 3 Class 3-A First Round
Bermudian Springs at Hamburg
District 3 Class 2-A Semifinal
Susquenita at York Catholic
Other Game
Hanover at Littlestown
THE PICKS
STEVE HEISER
(108-23)
Pequea Valley
Central York
Wilson
Spring Grove
Exeter
Shippensburg
Warwick
Hamburg
York Catholic
Littlestown
ROB ROSE
(106-25)
Pequea Valley
Central York
York High
Spring Grove
Exeter
Shippensburg
Warwick
Hamburg
York Catholic
Littlestown
RYAN VANDERSLOOT
(99-32)
Pequea Valley
Central York
York High
Spring Grove
Exeter
Shippensburg
Warwick
Hamburg
York Catholic
Littlestown
CONSENSUS
(106-25)
Pequea Valley (3-0)
Central York (3-0)
York High (2-1)
Spring Grove (3-0)
Exeter (3-0)
Shippensburg (3-0)
Warwick (3-0)
Hamburg (3-0)
York Catholic (3-0)
Littlestown (3-0)