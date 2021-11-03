York-Adams football teams swing into District 3 play Friday: Here's what you need to know

ROB ROSE

Central York faces Manheim Township and Penn State recruit Anthony Ivey in a 6-A battle on Friday.

York High takes on a storied Wilson program in a 6-A opener. Wilson owns seven district titles.

New Oxford meets unbeaten Shippensburg in a 5-A game. Minnesota recruit Anthony Smith leads Shippensburg.

The following are preview capsules for District 3 football playoff games on Friday involving York-Adams programs, as well as two rescheduled regular-season games, one set for Thursday and one scheduled for Friday. Each game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Friday, except for the Biglerville-at-Pequea Valley contest, which is set for 5 p.m. Thursday.

District 3 Class 6-A Quarterfinals

Manheim Township (6-4) at Central York (10-0): The Panthers’ run to repeat as district champions begins with a squad that has the potential to score with them. Penn State recruit Anthony Ivey will be catching passes from sophomore quarterback Hayden Johnson, who completed 69% of his passes this season and threw for nearly 2,000 yards. Manheim Township lost to a Dallastown team that Central beat by 10 points during the regular season, so Central should secure a win, but the Panthers might have to use their starters all game to do so.

Wilson (7-3) at York High (7-2): The Bearcats’ bring one of the best running backs in the state into the stadium each week in Jahiem White, but Wilson has a talented runner of its own, too. Senior Jadyn Jones has offers from Navy, Saint Francis and Sacred Heart after he rushed for 974 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. Wilson, which owns seven district crowns in its storied football history, is on a four-game win streak to close the season. Both teams suffered big losses to Gov. Mifflin and blew out J.P. McCaskey.

District 3 Class 5-A First Round

Twin Valley (6-4) at Spring Grove (8-1): Who says running backs have to be tall to make a big impact? This playoff game will show that diminutive runners can play a huge role in their teams' success, with Twin Valley’s Dominic Caruso (5-8, 175) and Spring Grove’s Zyree Brooks (5-7, 170) both excelling this season. Caruso racked up 800 yards and eight touchdowns for a Twin Valley team that lost to Gettysburg last week and starts a freshman at quarterback.

South Western (6-4) at Exeter Township (6-3): To be in the playoffs this season is a success in and of itself for the Mustangs after they posted a losing record in 2020. South Western, however, could struggle to score against an Exeter defense led by NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision recruit Ty Yocum at linebacker. Exeter played Central York to a 35-28 final in Week 1. That is the same Central team which hammered South Western, 60-0, earlier this season. South Western has struggled this season vs. stronger foes.

New Oxford (6-4) at Shippensburg (10-0): The Colonials’ defense has shut down opponents in wins this season, collecting four shutouts, but that’s unlikely this weekend. Shippensburg has scored at least 21 points in each game since Week 1 and is led by 6-2 junior running back Amari Kerr, but features several players who can score. Shippensburg's top player is Anthony Smith, a 6-foot, 6-inch, 255-pound Minnesota recruit. Both teams played East Pennsboro this season; New Oxford won, 21-0, and Shippensburg won, 21-6.

Gettysburg (7-3) at Warwick (6-4): Both of these teams have shown they are capable of scoring a lot of points, but are also capable of allowing lots of scores. Warwick has scored at least 35 points in each of its wins, but allowed four touchdowns in each of its losses. Gettysburg has scored 70 and 63 points in victories, but has given up 50 points twice and 60 in another loss. Expect a lot of handoffs and rushing touchdowns in this game.

District 3 Class 3-A Quarterfinal

Bermudian Springs (5-5) at Hamburg (6-3): The Hawks can hang points on the board. Hamburg has scored at least 21 points in all but one game this season, while Bermudian has been shut out twice. Hamburg beat York Tech, 47-20, to begin the season and Bermudian beat the Spartans, 35-6, last month. The Eagles enter on a three-game winning streak.

District 3 Class 2-A Semifinal

Susquenita (5-4) at York Catholic (9-0): The Fighting Irish defense will face its toughest test on Friday. Susquenita scored 70 points in a win three weeks ago, but has also allowed 50 points twice and 60 points once. With the combination of quarterback LeVan McFadden and running back Andrew Adams, York Catholic should score enough to get a win at home.

Rescheduled Regular-Season Games

Hanover (3-6) at Littlestown (3-6): At different times, this season has been a struggle and a success for both of these teams. From where the campaign began for Littlestown at 0-5, four wins would be impressive. With a win, Hanover would move a little closer to climbing into the middle of Y-A Division III, along with Bermudian Springs, headed into next season. The passing of Hanover's Chase Roberts could be a big factor in this game.

Biglerville (0-9) at Pequea Valley (1-8): It’s been a bad year for Biglerville, but this game could give the Canners a chance to capture at least one win. Pequea Valley has struggled mightily to stop any opponents, with 50 points allowed four times and 76 points given up in a September game. Biglerville, however, has scored more than one touchdown in a game just once all season.

