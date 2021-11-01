With playoffs looming, latest state high school football rankings are out: See what changed

STEVE HEISER

The Central York Panthers are showing no signs of giving up their No. 1 spot in the state Class 6-A football rankings.

The Panthers maintained a strong grip on the top position after Friday’s 60-14 dismantling of York High in the York-Adams League Division I championship game.

When Mike White of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette released his updated state rankings after the final weekend of the regular season, Central York (10-0) was slotted No. 1 in 6-A for a fourth consecutive week.

The Panthers will open District 3 Class 6-A playoff action at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Manheim Township (6-4). Central is the No. 1 seed and Manheim Township is the No. 8 seed.

The Panthers are hoping for a return trip to the PIAA 6-A title game. Central lost in the state final a season ago to St. Joseph’s Prep (6-2), which is No. 5 in the latest 2021 6-A state rankings. North Penn (10-0) is No. 2 in 6-A, followed by Mount Lebanon (10-0) and La Salle College (8-1).

The Panthers remained the only York-Adams team to earn a top-five state ranking.

The other No. 1 teams in the state are: Gov. Mifflin (8-0 in 5-A), Belle Vernon (9-0 in 4-A), Central Valley (10-0 in 3-A), Southern Columbia (9-1 in 2-A) and Old Forge (9-0 in 1-A).

York High (7-2) has now suffered its only two losses to teams ranked No. 1 in the state. The Bearcats lost to Gov. Mifflin in its season opener.

The only new No. 1 in the state rankings is Old Forge, which replaced Steel-High for the top spot in 1-A. Steel-High (7-2) has lost two straight games, including a 29-28 setback to a 9-1 Boiling Springs team on Friday night. Steel-High will play host to a York-Adams team, Delone Catholic (6-4), in the District 3 1-A title game at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.

The other District 3 teams to earn top-five state rankings are Bishop McDevitt (8-1, No. 2 in 4-A) and Wyomissing (10-0, No. 2 in 2-A). Wyomissing moved up one spot from last week, while McDevitt’s ranking was unchanged.

Following are the complete state rankings

CLASS 6-A

1. Central York 8-0

2. North Penn 10-0

3. Mt. Lebanon 10-0

4. LaSalle College 8-1

5. St. Joseph's Prep 6-2

CLASS 5-A

1. Governor Mifflin 8-0

2. Imhotep Charter 6-1

3. Moon 10-0

4. Cathedral Prep 8-1

5. West Chester Rustin 8-1

CLASS 4-A

1. Belle Vernon 9-0

2. Bishop McDevitt 8-1

3. Jersey Shore 9-1

4. Aliquippa 8-1

5. Valley View 9-1

CLASS 3-A

1. Central Valley 10-0

2. Wyomissing 10-0

3. North Schuylkill 9-1

4. Neumann-Goretti 9-1

5. Scranton Prep 9-0

CLASS 2-A

1. Southern Columbia 9-1

2. Farrell 7-0

3. Sto-Rox 10-0

4. Steel Valley 9-0

5. Windber 9-0

CLASS 1-A

1. Old Forge 9-0

2. Steelton-Highspire 8-2

3. Muncy 9-1

4. Canton 10-0

5. Clairton 7-2

