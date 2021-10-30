York Catholic finishes undefeated regular season; plus other football scores, playoff info

York Catholic played the York-Adams League Division III last week against Delone Catholic, but made it official on Friday.

The Fighting Irish shutdown the York Tech Spartans, 28-0, to clinch the division title for the time since 2018 and finished the third undefeated season in school history.

With the win, York Catholic (9-0) clinched the No. 1 spot in the District 3 2-A playoffs and is set to play No. 4 Susquenita in the first round.

Panthers take title: Central York (10-0) secured the Y-A League D-I title with a big win over York High. Quarterback Beau Pribula scored six touchdowns in the first half to secure the championship and top seed in the District 3 6-A rankings. The Panthers are set to play No. 8 Manheim Township (6-4).

York High (7-2) sits at the No. 4 seed in 6-A and will play No. 5 Wilson (7-3).

Rockets keep rolling: Spring Grove's defense was dominant en route to a 35-0 win over South Western. The Rockets held the Mustangs to an impressive -2 passing yards on 12 attempts in the game. The 5-A rankings are not official yet with games to be played on Saturday, but Spring Grove sits at No. 4 and will wait to find out its opponent.

South Western (6-4) is currently the No. 9 seed in 5-A and will wait for Saturday's contests to determine its first round opponent.

Squires secure spot: Delone Catholic needed a win and some help to enter the playoffs and got it. The Squires beat Hanover, 8-0, and jumped over Fairfield for the No. 2 spot in the 1-A rankings. No. 2 Delone Catholic (6-4) will play No. 1 Steelton-Highspire, which is also in action on Saturday.

Fairfield lost to Littlestown, 28-7, and dropped down to No. 3 in the 1-A rankings and out of the championship game.

Colonials crush Bulldogs: New Oxford needed a big win to keep its playoff hopes alive and got it. The Colonials cruised to a 37-0 nothing win over West York and now holds the No. 14 ranking and final postseason spot in 5-A. New Oxford needs to wait for the regular season to officially end, but should reach the postseason once again this season.

Eagles finish .500: Bermudian Springs bounced back from a struggle to start the season and finished with a 27-0 victory over Biglerville. The Eagles end the regular season 5-5, while the Canners fell to 0-9. Bermudian is the No. 6 seed in 3-A and will play No. 3 Hamburg (6-3).

D-II Saturday contests: Kennard-Dale delayed its game one day and will play Eastern York on Saturday. The Rams sit at No. 5 in the 4-A rankings.

Gettysburg will play Twin Valley in a contest that will determine postseason position. Gettysburg is No. 11 in the 5-A rankings, while Twin Valley in No. 10.

Wildcats win big: Dallastown closed out the campaign with a 41-14 victory over Red Lion. The Wildcats finished the season at 6-4 and outside of the playoffs. Red Lion's record on the season fell to 2-8.

Trojans finish strong: In a difficult season, York Suburban closed it out with some success. The Trojans picked up a 21-10 home victory over Susquehannock. York Suburban ends the season 3-6, while Susquehannock finished at 5-5 after going winless in 2020.

Bobcats, Eagles post points: Neither team was able to score many points this season, but that changed on Friday. Northeastern defeated Dover, 40-33, in a surprising shootout. The Bobcats closed out the campaign 2-8, while the Eagles end the year 1-9.

