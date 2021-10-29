Central York crushes York High, 60-14, claims third straight Y-A League D-I championship

Rain or shine, Central York can score the ball.

The Panthers averaged over 40 points per game headed into Friday's showdown with the rival Bearcats, but with water pouring onto the field before, during and after the game, fans, media members and players expected a low-scoring contest.

Instead, the Central York (10-0) offense opened the game at its usual elite level and stayed there all night, en route to a 60-14 victory over York High (7-2) which secured the squad its third straight York-Adams League Division I title.

"It was amazing. I was not expecting this at all," Central York senior quarterback Beau Pribula. "I thought it was gonna be maybe 7-6 at the end or something like that, not 60 points on the board. So, (to be) able to do that was amazing."

The main reason why the Panthers offense was so prolific despite the poor weather was Pribula's play. The quarterback prepared on Thursday by throwing a football he soaked in a bucket of water and it paid off during the game.

Pribula tossed three touchdown passes in the first quarter and added another three rushing touchdowns before halftime to setup another second half where he wasn't needed by his team.

Junior wide receiver Parker Hines, sophomore running back Juelz Goff and senior tight end Trenton Dunnick caught Pribula's passes for the first three Central York scores. The Penn State commit followed up the three passing touchdowns with a trio of rushing scores before the break.

Senior wide receiver TreyShawn Smith returned a punt for a touchdown as well and Goff added a pair of second-half rushing scores. The team effort, led by Pribula, impressed head coach Gerry Yonchiuk and made his preseason prediction that the team could repeat the miraculous 2020 run look spot on.

"I told you we have a special group of guys that are talented," Yonchiuk said. "I said that in the beginning (of the year) and you guys (acted) like I had lost my mind. I really meant it in that I felt they're talented and they could do what we asked them to do. It starts with their commitment level, then having Beau at quarterback. They just roll with it."

Before a late touchdown in the final seconds, York High's only points came on an 80-yard touchdown by junior running back Jahiem White.

The Bearcats struggled to secure the ball all game in the rain and had several fumbled snaps and allowed Central York to recover two kickoffs after the ball bounced off their players.

York High head coach Russ Stoner said his team has to regroup headed into District 3 playoffs next week and couldn't take much away from the game because much they were disrupted by the rain.

"They handled the weather much better than we handled the weather, but at the end of the day, both teams have to play in that kind of weather," Stoner said. "Beau was the main factor in the game. Their defense did a nice job. We really couldn't feel the football. It is what it is."

With the win, Central York clinched three straight league titles for its senior class. Pribula was one of those Panthers that lost to the Bearcats in the 2018 title game and took pride in finishing out their careers with another championship.

But after the team reached the state championship game in 2020, the celebration for winning a local title was muted more than in years past as the team prepares to defend its District 3 crown as the No. 1 seed and make another run to Hershey.

"It's a little different," Pribula said. "When we won that first one, it was the first one in a while, but now it's kind of like, we had last year's and now this year. It's a goal to win the league, but we also know we have a lot bigger goals."

