York-Adams League football coaches select Week 9 Players of the Week

Each week the York-Adams League football coaches select their top players from the previous week. The coaches choose one skill player and one lineman from each division.

DIVISION I

Skill: Central York senior quarterback shined again on Friday night. Pribula had only one incompletion with two passing touchdowns and added another score on the ground along with 296 all-purpose yards and three total touchdowns.

Lineman: No lineman was selected.

DIVISION II

Skill: West York's Kaiden Grove was star on defense for the Bulldogs. Grove had two interceptions, 1.5 sacks and five total tackles on Friday.

Lineman: York Suburban sophomore Eben Henderson was a force on Friday. Henderson had six total tackles, three of which were for a loss and one sack.

DIVISION III

Skill: Bermudian Springs' Ethan Beachy found his way into the end zone multiple times on Friday. Beachy had four total touchdowns, three rushing touchdowns, and 186 all-purpose yards in the game.

Lineman: No lineman was selected.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.