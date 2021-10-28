York-Adams League football coaches select Week 9 Players of the Week

Rob Rose
York Dispatch

Each week the York-Adams League football coaches select their top players from the previous week. The coaches choose one skill player and one lineman from each division.

DIVISION I

Central York's Beau Pribula, left, is pushed into the sideline by Cumberland Valley's Seth Tichenor during football action at Cumberland Valley High School in Silver Spring Township, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Central York would win the game 21-3. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Skill: Central York senior quarterback shined again on Friday night. Pribula had only one incompletion with two passing touchdowns and added another score on the ground along with 296 all-purpose yards and three total touchdowns.

Lineman: No lineman was selected.

DIVISION II

Skill: West York's Kaiden Grove was star on defense for the Bulldogs. Grove had two interceptions, 1.5 sacks and five total tackles on Friday.

Lineman: York Suburban sophomore Eben Henderson was a force on Friday. Henderson had six total tackles, three of which were for a loss and one sack.

DIVISION III

Skill: Bermudian Springs' Ethan Beachy found his way into the end zone multiple times on Friday. Beachy had four total touchdowns, three rushing touchdowns, and 186 all-purpose yards in the game.

Lineman: No lineman was selected.

