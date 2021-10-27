Pigskin Pickers weigh in on high school football winners for final week of regular season
The York-Adams League teams enter the 10th-and-final week of the 2021 high school football regular season this weekend. It's also the final week of division play. Below is a list of the games, as well as The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers' predictions on the winners of those contests.
THE GAMES
FRIDAY, 7 P.M.
Biglerville at Bermudian Springs
York High at Central York
Dallastown at Red Lion
Delone Catholic at Hanover
Eastern York at Kennard-Dale
Dover at Northeastern
Littlestown at Fairfield
West York at New Oxford
Spring Grove at South Western
Susquehannock at York Suburban
York Tech at York Catholic
SATURDAY, 6 P.M.
Twin Valley at Gettysburg
THE PICKS
STEVE HEISER
(98-21)
Bermudian Springs
Central York
Dallastown
Delone Catholic
Kennard-Dale
Dover
Littlestown
New Oxford
Spring Grove
Susquehannock
York Catholic
Gettysburg
ROB ROSE
(98-21)
Bermudian Springs
Central York
Dallastown
Delone Catholic
Kennard-Dale
Dover
Fairfield
New Oxford
Spring Grove
Susquehannock
York Catholic
Twin Valley
RYAN VANDERSLOOT
(91-28)
Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.
York High
Dallastown
Delone Catholic
Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
Dover
Fairfield, 7 p.m.
New Oxford, 7 p.m.
Spring Grove
Susquehannock
York Catholic, 7 p.m.
Gettysburg, 6 p.m.
CONSENSUS
(97-22)
Bermudian Springs (3-0)
Central York (2-1)
Dallastown (3-0)
Delone Catholic (3-0)
Kennard-Dale (3-0)
Dover (3-0)
Fairfield (2-1)
New Oxford (3-0)
Spring Grove (3-0)
Susquehannock (3-0)
York Catholic (3-0)
Gettysburg (2-1)