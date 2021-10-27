Pigskin Pickers weigh in on high school football winners for final week of regular season

STAFF REPORT

The York-Adams League teams enter the 10th-and-final week of the 2021 high school football regular season this weekend. It's also the final week of division play. Below is a list of the games, as well as The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers' predictions on the winners of those contests.

THE GAMES

FRIDAY, 7 P.M.

Biglerville at Bermudian Springs

York High at Central York

Dallastown at Red Lion

Delone Catholic at Hanover

Eastern York at Kennard-Dale

Dover at Northeastern

Littlestown at Fairfield

West York at New Oxford

Spring Grove at South Western

Susquehannock at York Suburban

York Tech at York Catholic

SATURDAY, 6 P.M.

Twin Valley at Gettysburg

More:Final week of York-Adams high school football season looms: Here's what you should know

THE PICKS

STEVE HEISER

(98-21)

Bermudian Springs

Central York

Dallastown

Delone Catholic

Kennard-Dale

Dover

Littlestown

New Oxford

Spring Grove

Susquehannock

York Catholic

Gettysburg

More:District 3 football playoffs loom: See where York-Adams teams stand with one week left

ROB ROSE

(98-21)

Bermudian Springs

Central York

Dallastown

Delone Catholic

Kennard-Dale

Dover

Fairfield

New Oxford

Spring Grove

Susquehannock

York Catholic

Twin Valley

More:Latest Pennsylvania high school football rankings have been released: See what changed

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

(91-28)

Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

York High

Dallastown

Delone Catholic

Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

Dover

Fairfield, 7 p.m.

New Oxford, 7 p.m.

Spring Grove

Susquehannock

York Catholic, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

CONSENSUS

(97-22)

Bermudian Springs (3-0)

Central York (2-1)

Dallastown (3-0)

Delone Catholic (3-0)

Kennard-Dale (3-0)

Dover (3-0)

Fairfield (2-1)

New Oxford (3-0)

Spring Grove (3-0)

Susquehannock (3-0)

York Catholic (3-0)

Gettysburg (2-1)