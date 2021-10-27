Final week of York-Adams high school football season looms: Here's what you should know

ROB ROSE

@robrosesports

The following are capsule previews for each of the York-Adams League football games for the weekend of Oct. 29-30. Each game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Friday, except for Twin Valley at Gettysburg, which will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday.

DIVISION I

York High (7-1) at Central York (9-0): The Division I schedule truly has saved the best for last again this season. When the year began, these two teams knew the division would be determined by this game, as it has been for the past two seasons. Both teams have elite offenses and college prospects all over the field, so points will be produced in this showdown. And this may not be the final meeting of the season between these two teams. A District 3 playoff battle is possible.

Dallastown (5-4) at Red Lion (2-7): The Wildcats’ strong start to the season has slowed over the past few weeks, when they started to face the top teams in the division. This week brings a game against a Lions team that has struggled to stop opposing offenses. Dallastown should close out its season with another big win against their rivals. Look for a big game from Dallastown star wideout Kenny Johnson.

Dover (1-8) at Northeastern (1-8): Neither of these teams have enjoyed success this season, but one of them will climb out of the bottom of the division with a win. The Bobcats have given up 105 points in the past two games and haven’t scored two touchdowns since September. The Eagles have allowed at least 30 points in every game for two months, but have scored 21 points in each game for the past three weeks.

Spring Grove (7-1) at South Western (6-3): The Rockets have run through every team on their schedule not named Central York this season. South Western has secured a winning season, but struggled with the division’s top teams, losing to Central York, York High and Dallastown. Spring Grove didn't play its game vs. York High. If this game follows the trends of this season, Spring Grove should pick up another win headed into the playoffs.

DIVISION II

Eastern York (2-7) at Kennard-Dale (8-1): The Rams already have locked up the best season in program history, but can clinch their first outright division crown with a win. These teams couldn’t have different identities. Kennard-Dale loves to run the ball almost exclusively, while the Knights possess an aerial attack with the potential to put up points. It’s unlikely the Rams relinquish a chance to celebrate a championship in front of their community.

West York (0-9) at New Oxford (5-4): Year No. 2 in Division II hasn’t been as easy for the Colonials as 2020, when they took the division crown. Still, New Oxford could climb one spot into the District 3 playoffs with a big win vs. West York. The Bulldogs have struggled to score at times this season and could face another scoreless contest to close out the season against the Colonials’ stout defense.

Susquehannock (5-4) at York Suburban (2-6): With a win, the Warriors could go from winless in 2020 to a winning season in 2021. Susquehannock had scored 49 points in its previous two games before being shut down by Kennard-Dale last week. The Trojans picked up their first win in a month last week, but could close out a disappointing campaign with another loss against a more veteran Warriors team.

Twin Valley (6-3) at Gettysburg (6-3): The Warriors won’t win the division in their final year in the league, but a win in this nonleague game could go a long way in solidifying their playoff position. Twin Valley is one spot ahead of Gettysburg in the District 3 power ratings and beat a Conrad Weiser team earlier this year, which handled a New Oxford squad the Warriors beat last week.

DIVISION III

Delone Catholic (5-4) at Hanover (3-5): After losing the division title game to their rivals from York Catholic last week, the Squires need a big win to earn a district 1-A playoff spot. Delone Catholic is behind Fairfield in the power ratings and a solid win vs. its rival could get the Squires into the postseason. However, the Nighthawks have been scoring the ball well for the past four weeks, averaging 40 points per game. Hanover's passing game could give Delone trouble.

Biglerville (0-8) at Bermudian Springs (4-5): The 2021 campaign has been a season of streaks for the Eagles. Two losses followed by two wins, then a three-game losing streak and now a chance to close the year at .500 on a three-game winning streak. Biglerville’s season has been brutal, but the Canners created more offense last week (14 points) than in its previous five games (10 points).

Littlestown (2-6) at Fairfield (5-3): After being shut out by the division parochial powers in the previous two games, the Green Knights posted their own scoreless performance last week vs. York Tech. A victory would secure the first winning season for Fairfield since 2013. Littlestown battled Bermudian Springs, but hasn’t been able to beat the competitive teams in the division this season.

York Tech (1-8) at York Catholic (8-0): The Fighting Irish just need to maintain their focus this week to lock up an undefeated season and a D-III title. York Catholic’s defense was impressive against Delone Catholic and could post a shutout. York Tech will likely close the season with a bad loss, but picked up a win for a second straight season, which is solid progress for the program.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.