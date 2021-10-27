Central York vs. York High: 'A great thing for our whole entire town and for our league'

ROB ROSE

York High will take on Central York in a York-Adams Division I football showdown.

The winner of the game at Central York will claim the division championship.

Both teams feature a wealth of offensive talent at the skill positions.

Both teams are averaging more than 40 points per game.

When Central York and York High step on the field at 7 Friday night, it will have been 1,099 days since the Panthers lost a York-Adams League Division I game.

It was the Bearcats that picked up that win to close out the 2018 regular season and capture a share of the D-I title. In the two ensuing years, York High returned to the D-I season-ending championship game, but Central York prevailed both times, including a 48-21 verdict in 2020.

With college prospects and potent offenses on both teams, Friday's game at Central York should feature a fierce contest between rivals that desperately want to beat each other.

Still, there's also respect on both sides for what their rivals have accomplished.

"When it comes down to the guys on the football field, I think it's always gonna be a respect thing," York High head coach Russ Stoner said. "As far as the communities and the school districts and all that, there's no love lost there. Rivalries are supposed to be that way. We're not supposed to like each other, but at the end of the day, we're gonna obviously respect their football team and their coaches (and) the hard work and dedication they put into it. But, this is the one that you draw up and say, 'this is just a great thing for our whole entire town and for our league,' and at the end of the day, we're gonna have two pretty good football teams playing on Friday night."

Both of these teams are definitely very good. The Panthers (9-0) enter averaging 44 points per game, while York High has posted 49 points per game. Both are unbeaten in D-I action.

Bearcats feature White, Stoner, talented wideouts: The Bearcats (7-1) have the only loss on their schedule, a 55-6 defeat to a unbeaten Governor Mifflin squad that Central York head coach Gerry Yonchiuk compared to Alabama. Stoner added that he's pretty sure his team is the only program to play Pennsylvania's No. 1 5-A team (Governor Mifflin) and No. 1 6-A team (Central York) this season.

Unlike last season, when York High's offense was largely based on junior running back Jahiem White, the Bearcats can spread the ball around this season. Junior quarterback Sam Stoner has taken a giant step forward this year, with the help of a trio of talented wide receivers in Ja'Nas Simms, Jacquez Simmons and Ajani Cheshire.

The Bearcats can definitely put points.

"I think they're better offensively," Yonchiuk said of the 2021 Bearcats. "They're certainly a top-10 team, if not top five, in the state. They've done that well."

Pribula leads the Panthers: Central York has a pair of running backs in Ajani Walker and Juelz Goff that can make plays, but its offense is based primarily around the right arm of senior quarterback Beau Pribula.

The Penn State recruit has put together two games this season where he didn't throw an incompletion and wasn't needed in the second half because the score was so lopsided. That won't happen on Friday, but with wide receivers such as TreyShawn Smith, Imeire Manigault and Parker Hines, the Panthers can put up points as well.

Weather may be a factor: One factor that may limit the amount of production these teams produce in this meeting is the weather. Friday's forecast calls for rain and a lot of it.

Traditional thinking would give the advantage to the team with the better ground game with poor weather, but Yonchiuk said the passing game could also gain something from the rain by having better footing and being able to know which routes are being run.

Stoner didn't want to compare Central York to the senior-dominated team that reached the state title game last season, but he said the players who stepped into the spots that were vacated by seniors have played up to the standard the program set in 2020.

York High looking for respect: With a chance to show everyone in the state they should be getting more respect, the Bearcats are excited for Friday.

"Obviously Central deserves to be where they are, and we're the ones doing the chase," Stoner said. "So we really have nothing to lose. We have no state ranking, we are fourth in District (3) power rankings. (Central is No. 1). They're No. 1 in the state, they were the state runner-up a year ago, they have a Penn State commit at quarterback. We're just York High."

While Central York had the advantage the previous two times the teams have played, Yonchiuk admits the experience edge the Panthers had last season no longer exists.

With more than 20 seniors and several starters missing from last year's team, Yonchiuk expects lots of points to be scored and a good game to be played for anyone willing to weather some rain on Friday.

"I think last year, with the line that we had coming back and the the confidence level part, they were relatively more of a younger team, and that's changed. I think we're pretty even," Yonchiuk said. "With them having many starters back, it does set up for hopefully a great football game by both teams. Do we want to win? Heck yeah, but I expect their best game and they should expect our best game."

