Latest Pennsylvania high school football rankings have been released: See what changed

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Central York remained No. 1 in the state Class 6-A football rankings.

The Panthers have a York-Adams Division I showdown vs. York High on Friday night.

Both the Panthers and the Bearcats will enter that game with unbeaten D-I records.

Central York will enter its most important game of the 2021 season ranked No. 1 in the state.

The Panthers remained in the Class 6-A top spot in the latest rankings released by Mike White of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. It marks the third consecutive week the Pathers have owned the No. 1 position.

Central kept its position despite having to battle through its closest York-Adams Division I game of the season on Friday night — a 31-21 triumph over Dallastown. Before that game, the Panthers had beaten each of its D-I foes by at least 31 points, discounting a forfeit win over Red Lion.

This coming Friday, in its final game of the regular season, Central figures to gets its biggest test of the season against York High (7-1). Both teams enter that contest at Central with perfect D-I records. It promises to be one of the most-watched games in the entire state this weekend.

It will also have District 3 Class 6-A playoff seeding implications. Central is No. 1 in the district 6-A power ratings, while York High is No. 4, behind No. 2 Harrisburg and No. 3 Central Dauphin East. Since the top eight teams in the final power ratings will make the district 6-A field, both the Panthers and the Bearcats should make the playoffs, no matter Friday's outcome.

The Bearcats have been on a roll since a season-opening 55-6 loss to Gov. Mifflin, which is ranked No. 1 in the state in 5-A, according to the Post-Gazette.

More:K-D clinches share of D-II title, York High-Central showdown looms; other Friday football

Since that loss, York High has won seven straight games, each by at least 16 points. The high-powered Bearcats have scored at least 54 points in five of those seven games.

Friday will present York High with an opportunity to earn it owns state ranking — if it can beat the Panthers.

The two teams faced off last year with the D-I and District 3 6-A titles at stake. Central emerged with a 48-21 victory en route to an historic run to the 6-A state title game.

The Bearcats-Panthers game will feature some of the top offensive talent in the state — namely Central York quarterback Beau Pribula (a Penn State recruit) and York High running back Jahiem White and quarterback Sam Stoner. Both White and Stoner are just juniors.

Others to watch on Friday as pass catchers are Central York’s Imeire Manigault, Treyshawn Smith and Parker Hines, as well as York High’s Jacquez Simmons and Ja’Nas Simms. Defensively, Central York's Carter Glassmyer and York High's Steven Roland-Washington have excelled this season.

Other No. 1 teams: Other than Central York and Gov. Mifflin, the other No. 1 teams in the state in the latest rankings also remained unchanged: Belle Vernon (8-0, 4-A), Central Valley (9-0, 3-A), Southern Columbia (8-1, 2-A) and Steel-High (8-1, 1-A). Steel-High remained No. 1 in 4-A despite a despite a 49-14 loss to Big Spring, a 4-A team that is 7-2. Steel-High is the defending 1-A state champion.

The other District 3 teams to earn state rankings are Bishop McDevitt (7-1, No. 2 in 4-A) and Wyomissing (9-0, No. 3 in 3-A). McDevitt moved up one spot after McKeesport's 42-28 victory against Thomas Jefferson on Friday. Thomas Jefferson had been No. 2 and McDevitt was No. 3.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports. Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

STATE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS

MIKE WHITE Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)

CLASS 6-A

1. Central York 9-0

2. North Penn 9-0

3. Mt. Lebanon 9-0

4. LaSalle College 7-1

5. St. Joseph's Prep 5-2

CLASS 5-A

1. Governor Mifflin 7-0

2. Imhotep Charter 6-1

3. Moon 9-0

4. Cathedral Prep 7-1

5. West Chester Rustin 7-1

CLASS 4-A

1. Belle Vernon 8-0

2. Bishop McDevitt 7-1

3. Jersey Shore 9-0

4. Valley View 9-0

5. Aliquippa 7-1

CLASS 3-A

1. Central Valley 9-0

2. North Schuylkill 9-0

3. Wyomissing 9-0

4. Neumann-Goretti 8-1

5. Scranton Prep 8-0

CLASS 2-A

1. Southern Columbia 8-1

2. Farrell 6-0

3. Sto-Rox 9-0

4. Serra 10-0

5. Windber 8-0

CLASS 1-A

1. Steelton-Highspire 8-1

2. Old Forge 8-0

3. Muncy 8-1

4. Canton 9-0

5. Clairton 6-2