K-D clinches share of D-II title, York High-Central showdown looms; other Friday football

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Kennard-Dale has clinched at least a share of the York-Adams Division II football title.

The Rams earned a 28-10 triumph over Susquehannock on Friday night.

Central York and York High earned wins Friday to remain unbeaten in D-I contests.

York High and Central York will meet next Friday for the D-I championship.

For the first time in program history, the Kennard-Dale Rams have won at least a share of a football division championship.

The Rams clinched at least a tie for the York-Adams Division II crown on Friday night with a 28-10 road victory over their southern York County rivals, Susquehannock.

K-D improved to 8-1 overall and 5-0 in D-II. The Rams can wrap up the outright division title with a win at home against Eastern (2-7) next Friday.

It was another impressive effort from the K-D defense, which has not allowed more than 22 points in any game this season and has held six of its nine foes to 10 points or less.

The K-D rushing attack was paced by Adam Loucks (83 yards, 11 carries) and Micah Partee (77 yards, 13 carries). QB Jacob Copenhaver had four rushing TDs.

K-D also appears in excellent position to make the District 3 Class 4-A playoffs. The Rams are No. 7 in the latest district 4-A power ratings. The top 10 teams after next weekend’s regular-season finales will make the district 4-A tournament.

Susquehannock fell to 5-4.

OTHER FRIDAY FOOTBALL

Central York remains unbeaten, but gets fight from Dallastown: At Dallastown, the Central York Panthers remained undefeated on the season, but they got their toughest test of the season against a York-Adams Division I foe in a 31-21 victory over the Wildcats.

Before Friday, the Panthers (9-0) had beaten each of their previous D-I foes by at least 31 points – other than a forfeit win over Red Lion. Dallastown led early 6-0 and was within 21-14 in the third quarter.

Central QB Beau Pribula threw for one TD and ran for another. His TD pass was 23 yards to Treyshawn Smith. Imeire Manigault (45 yards) and Ajani Walker (26 yards) had TD runs for Central, which got four extra points and a field goal from Jalen Faulkner.

Dylan Lease had a 3-yard TD run for Dallastown (5-4), while Kenny Johnson caught an 11-yard TD pass from Owen Strouse, who also had a 9-yard TD pass to Isaiah Baker. Strouse threw for 175 yards on 15 for 21 passing. Dallastown’s Coleton Mahorney rushed for 93 yards on 20 carries. Johnson finished with five catches for 79 yards. Dallastown freshman Michael Scott had five catches for 106 yards.

York High offense keeps rolling, sets up showdown vs. Central: At Small Field, the York High offense continued to be unstoppable vs. York-Adams Division I foes, rolling to a 58-14 win over Northeastern.

The Bearcats improved to 7-1 with their seventh consecutive victory. Northeastern dropped to 1-8.

During its winning streak, York High has scored at least 36 points in each game and scored at least 54 points in five of those games.

As normal, QB Sam Stoner (11 for 19, 264 yards, four TDs) and Jahiem White (243 yards, 10 carries, four TDs) led the Bearcats offense. Jacquez Simmons added five pass receptions for 105 yards and three TDs.

The win vs. Northeastern sets up a showdown for the York-Adams Division I championship next Friday at Central York. Both teams will enter unbeaten in D-I action.

Additionally, in the latest District 3 Class 6-A power ratings, Central is No. 1 and York High is No. 3, with Harrisburg sandwiched in between at No. 2.

Spring Grove continues standout season: At Spring Grove, the Rockets continued their standout season with a 42-13 triumph at Red Lion.

Spring Grove scored 14 points in each of the first three quarters en route to a 42-6 edge heading into the final quarter.

Spring Grove appears destined for a District 3 Class 5-A home game in the playoffs. The Rockets are 7-1 and No. 4 in the latest District 3 Class 5-A power ratings. The top 14 teams after next weekend’s season finales will make the district 5-A field and the No. 3 through No. 8 seeds will get first-round home games. The top two seeds will get first-round byes.

Red Lion dropped to 2-7.

Mustangs continue rebound season: At Hanover, the South Western Mustangs continued a strong season and solidified their District 3 hopes with a 40-21 victory over Dover.

The Mustangs are 6-3 in their first season under head coach Tony Shermeyer, which is an impressive turnaround after a 2-5 campaign in 2020. South Western is No. 8 in the District 3 Class 5-A playoffs, with the top 14 teams after next week’s regular-season finales making the district 5-A field. Dover fell to 1-8.

Henderson sparks Suburban to win: At West York, Jayce Henderson’s standout receiving game lifted York Suburban to a 31-14 over West York.

Henderson had five catches for 141 yards, including two TDs. Mike Bentivegna also excelled for the Trojans (2-6) with 15 rushes for 90 yards, including a TD, and four catches for 19 yards. Bentivegna was also 1 for 2 passing with a 35-yard TD to Alex Kefauver. Suburban’s Gavin Smith passed for 188 yards with two TDs. West York led 14-12 in the third quarter before Suburban scored the game’s final 19 points. West York is 0-9.

Golden Knights grab shutout win: At Huntingdon, the Golden Knights enjoyed their best defensive performance of the season in a 22-0 nonleague triumph over the host school.

Eastern improved to 2-7. Huntingdon fell to 0-9. Austin Billet had two 1-yard TD runs for Eastern and also threw a 23-yard TD pass to Javier Parks. Billet also ran for a two-point conversion and completed a two-point pass to Parks.

Beachy leads Bermudian: At Littlestown, a big game from quarterback Ethan Beachy led Bermudian Springs to a 33-21 victory over the host team.

Beachy was 12 for 18 passing for 150 yards and also ran seven times for 36 yards. Beachy ran for three touchdowns and passed for one. Ricky Pacana (12 rushes, 74 yards) and Chanse Boyer (15 rushes, 61 yards) powered a Bermudian run attack that produced 202 ground yards. The Eagles are 4-5 and Littlestown is 2-6.

McGee runs wild for Gettysburg: At Gettysburg, Landon McGee rushed for 235 yards on 24 carries with a TD to power the home team to a 27-10 victory over New Oxford.

Gettysburg QB Brady Heiser was 4 for 4 for 31 yards, including a TD pass. New Oxford’s Ben Leese had 12 catches for 135 yards. Colonials QB Idriz Ahetovic was 14 for 19 passing for 167 yards. Gettysburg is 6-3 and New Oxford is 5-4.

Roberts enjoys big passing game for Hanover: At Biglerville, Hanover roared to a 62-0 halftime lead en route to a 68-14 victory over the host school.

Hanover QB Chase Roberts was 11 for 13 passing for 333 yards with five TDs passes. He also ran for a TD. Hanover is 3-5 and Biglerville is 0-8.

