York-Adams League football coaches select Week 8 Players of the Week

ROB ROSE

717-505-5418/@robrosesports

Each week the York-Adams League football coaches select their top players from the prior week. The coaches choose a skill player and lineman from each division.

DIVISION I:

Skill: York High junior running back Jahiem White had a career day on Friday. White rushed for 415 yards and scored seven touchdowns in a big win vs. South Western.

Lineman: No lineman was nominated.

DIVISION II

Skill: Gettysburg's Landon McGee found the end zone in two phases of the game on Friday. McGee had 198 rushing yards and a score in addition to an 85-yard return for a touchdown.

Lineman: Kennard-Dale's Edwin Himmel-Maines was a force on defense on Friday. Himmel-Maines had four tackles, including one sack and two tackles for a loss.

DIVISION III

No skill player or lineman was selected this week.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.