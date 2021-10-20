Huge game from motivated Jahiem White highlights eventful week for York High football trio

ROB ROSE

When Jahiem White walked onto the field at Beaver Stadium earlier this month, he got a chance to feel what it would be like to play high-level college football.

After the York High junior running back left his recruiting visit at Penn State, he carried home a feeling that he needed to step up his performance to ensure that he earned a chance to play NCAA Division I football.

White currently holds two Football Bowl Subdivision offers — Old Dominion University and Bowling Green State University — but he believes he belongs at one of college football's top programs.

Highlighted by a monster game this past Friday night, White has been nearly unstoppable since the PSU visit. He posted an unreal 415 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in a win vs. South Western on Friday. The prior week against Red Lion, he piled up 217 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

“After I left the Penn State game, the crowd that was there and all that, I enjoyed that and it gave me motivation,” the 5-foot-9, 195-pound White said.

Stoner visits Virginia Tech: While the Bearcats’ offense is headlined by White’s elite rushing skills, the guy giving him the ball has also started to get his own recruiting recognition.

Junior quarterback Sam Stoner visited Virginia Tech on Saturday and got his first chance to spend an afternoon on the sideline of an FBS Power Five program. The 6-foot, 195-pound Stoner admitted he was shocked that he received the invite and soaked up every moment of the day, along with his dad and head coach, Russ Stoner.

“It was insane,” Sam Stoner said. “I looked at my dad and I was like: ‘Dad, this is just insane.’ It was pretty cool because I really want to make him proud and seeing his smile there, I felt like I made him proud.”

Sam Stoner has also talked with D-I Football Championship Subdivision schools Bucknell University and Towson University. He added that he and White are scheduled to take a trip to West Virginia University later this month.

Nelson also gets surge of interest: Although White and Sam Stoner account for many of York High's touchdowns and have been on high-profile visits recently, the player who snaps the ball to them and blocks for them has received a recent surge in recruiting interest, too.

Until last week, senior lineman Joden Nelson thought he already knew where he was going to play college football. After a visit to the University of Connecticut, the 6-4, 280-pound Nelson committed to the program. At the time, the Huskies were coached by Susquehannock High graduate Randy Edsall.

Following a struggle to start the season, Edsall and UConn parted ways, and last week the Huskies took another loss when Nelson rescinded his verbal commitment, citing Edsall’s departure.

Nelson added that the main reason he decided to commit to UConn was his connection with Edsall based on their similar backgrounds, and without him there, it didn’t seem like the right fit anymore. In the days since his decision, Nelson has added offers from D-I FCS programs Duquesne University and Monmouth University.

Along with Towson University, which has also shown interest in White and Sam Stoner, Nelson holds nine FCS offers, and while he appreciates them all, he is hopeful that list expands as he finishes his senior season.

“Right now the main goal is to finish the season strong with my boys and take care of that and then after that happens, I will start narrowing down some schools,” Nelson said. “Honestly, I don't have any favorites right now. I like all my offers equally right now and I'm appreciative for all them. If I do end up getting any more offers, they're all going to be a consideration.”

York High has put several players into college football in recent years, but White, Sam Stoner and Nelson have the chance to reach a new level and generate more attention for the Bearcats.

While Sam Stoner was excited for the individual accolades and interest this season has brought him, the quarterback is proud of what his team's hard work has provided and expects the rewards to continue rolling in as the team prepares for a postseason run. The Bearcats stand at 6-1 overall and 4-0 in York-Adams Division I.

“I think it shows that we're not just football team anymore, we’re a football program,” Sam Stoner said. “Our grades are good. We have good football players and we're overall improving. I just feel like everything is really starting to click, and we're really starting to hit our stride as a team, but I don't think we really scratched the surface of our potential this year yet. So, we're gonna look to do some stuff in the playoffs and then we'll see what happens.”

