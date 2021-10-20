Week 9 of the York-Adams football season looms: Here's what you need to know

ROB ROSE

Unbeaten Central York takes on a 5-3 Dallastown team in a York-Adams Division I battle.

In D-II, southern York County rivals Susquehannock and Kennard-Dale will bang heads.

In D-III, York Catholic will meet Delone Catholic in a battle for the division crown.

The following are game capsule previews for each York-Adams League football team for the weekend of Oct. 22-23. Each game is set to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday, except for Fairfield at York Tech, which will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.

DIVISION I

Central York (8-0) at Dallastown (5-3): The Panthers, ranked No. 1 in the state according to one source, continue to pound York-Adams Division I opponents ahead of its showdown with York High on Friday, Oct. 29. Central York quarterback Beau Pribula, a Penn State recruit, had some insane numbers last week in a 53-7 win against Northeastern, going 9 for 9 with six touchdown passes and more than 300 passing yards,. The Wildcats do have one weapon that can seriously threaten Central York in wide receiver Kenny Johnson, who has a scholarship offer from PSU.

Even a standout effort from Johnson, however, may not be enough to win this game for the Wildcats, and that's assuming he's recovered from cramping issues in last week's loss to Spring Grove.

Red Lion (2-6) at Spring Grove (6-1): The Rockets wanted to send the league a message last week and did so with a 28-21 win at Dallastown. This week offers a chance to add another win over a program that has traditionally finished ahead of Spring Grove. Red Lion has picked up wins over the division’s bottom teams and would make a statement of its own if it could slow down Spring Grove’s offense, led by standout running back Zyree Brooks.

Northeastern (1-7) at York High (6-1): The Bearcats should have another big game this week after a blowout on Friday over South Western, 70-24. Running back Jahiem White was nearly unstoppable last week with seven touchdowns and more than 400 yards rushing. He should have another big game against a Bobcats defense that has allowed more than 30 points five times this season.

South Western (5-3) at Dover (1-7): The Mustangs have struggled with the top teams in the division and beaten the squads at the bottom of the standings this season. Friday offers a chance at a victory and a chance to secure a winning season for the first time since 2015. Dover will need to find an answer on defense after giving up 28 points in each game this season and 60 points twice.

DIVISION II

Kennard-Dale (7-1) at Susquehannock (5-3): The Rams’ run through Division II continued last week in a 32-7 win vs. West York, but there’s a chance that Chris Grube's group could be challenged on Friday. Susquehannock has shown it’s a much-improved team after going winless last season. The Warriors haven’t won against the other teams near the top of the D-II standings and could struggle to do the same this week. Still, this is a big rivalry game in southern York County.

New Oxford (5-3) at Gettysburg (5-3): Kennard-Dale is in good position to clinch the division, but the battle for second happens on Friday. Both teams lost to the Rams, but the Colonials played a close contest vs. K-D, while the Warriors were blown out. The Warriors are in the midst of a wild month, scoring 63 and 70 points in wins, but also allowing 62 points in a loss to K-D in the last three weeks.

York Suburban (1-6) at West York (0-8): The Trojans’ offense has been in trouble all season since junior Mike Bentivegna went out with an injury early on. With Bentivegna back, Suburban has has a weapon that can threaten West York’s defense. It’s been a tough season for the Bulldogs. They haven’t had a final score within a touchdown of an opponent since Week 1.

Eastern York (1-7) at Huntingdon (0-8): The Golden Knights are meeting a team, like themselves, that has struggled to stop opponents.. Huntingdon has allowed 40 points in half of their losses this season. Eastern York has the edge in offense with a group, led by quarterback Austin Billet and wideout Bryce Currier, that has proven it can score points, unlike its opponent.

DIVISION III

York Catholic (7-0) Delone Catholic (5-3): It all comes down to this. Delone Catholic has captured the last two division titles and will look do make it three straight on its home field. York Catholic has cruised to victory in each win this season, while the Squires struggled before division play began, with an 0-3 nonleague start. YC's Andrew Adams is coming off a monster 333-yard rushing effort last week against Hanover and Fighting Irish quarterback Levan McFadden is a dangerous dual-threat option.

Fairfield (4-3) at York Tech (1-7): The Green Knights struggled with the step up in competition against Delone Catholic last week, but should get back to their winning ways this week. The Spartans’ defense has allowed 30-plus points in each loss (not including a forfeit) and will be presented with another challenge against a Fairfield group that has put up 30 points once and 40 points in another game this season.

Bermudian Springs (3-5) at Littlestown (2-5): The Eagles haven’t had the season they hoped for, but with wins in the next two weeks can close the season with a .500 record and on a three-game win streak. Littlestown has finally found its offense, with back-to-back wins and 35-point performances in the past two weeks against York Tech and Biglerville.

Hanover (2-5) at Biglerville (0-7): The Canners just can’t score this season, or stop anybody on defense. It's a bad combination. Biglerville has just 10 points total this season and hasn’t come close to a victory. The Nighthawks are able to score the ball well, behind junior quarterback Chase Roberts, producing 30 points three times this season.

