Latest state football rankings are out: See which Pennsylvania teams made the grade

For the Central York Panthers, Week 8 of the high school football season was business as usual — another dominant victory over a York-Adams Division I foe.

As a result, the Panthers remained the No. 1 team in the latest Pennsylvania Class 6-A state rankings issued by Mike White of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Central improved to 8-0 on Friday night with a 53-7 pounding of Northeastern. Other than a forfeit victory over Red Lion, Central has outscored each of its D-I opponents by at least 31 points, scoring at least 48 points in each of those games.

The Panthers are at Dallastown (5-3) this Friday. Central finishes the regular season the following week in a highly-anticipated showdown at home against York High (6-1), which is unbeaten in D-I action.

Two other District 3 programs also maintained their No. 1 state rankings: Gov. Mifflin (7-0 in 5-A) and Steel-High (8-0 in 1-A). Gov. Mifflin handed York High its only loss in the 2021 season opener.

Two other District 3 teams are ranked among the top five in its classification: Bishop McDevitt (6-1, No. 3 in 4-A) and Wyomissing (8-0, No. 3 in 3-A).

The other No. 1 teams are: Belle Vernon (7-0 in 4-A), Central Valley (8-0 in 3-A) and Southern Columbia (7-1 in 2-A).

The state rankings stayed exactly the same as last week. Not one of the 30 teams in the state rankings lost last week.

Following are the complete state rankings:

CLASS 6-A

1. Central York 8-0

2. North Penn 8-0

3. Mt. Lebanon 8-0

4. LaSalle College 6-1

5. St. Joseph's Prep 4-2

CLASS 5-A

1. Governor Mifflin 7-0

2. Imhotep Charter 6-1

3. Moon 8-0

4. Cathedral Prep 6-1

5. West Chester Rustin 6-1

CLASS 4-A

1. Belle Vernon 7-0

2. Thomas Jefferson 5-1

3. Bishop McDevitt 6-1

4. Jersey Shore 8-0

5. Valley View 8-0

CLASS 3-A

1. Central Valley 8-0

2. North Schuylkill 8-0

3. Wyomissing 8-0

4. Neumann-Goretti 7-1

5. Scranton Prep 7-0

CLASS 2-A

1. Southern Columbia 7-1

2. Farrell 5-0

3. Sto-Rox 8-0

4. Bellwood-Antis 8-0

5. Serra 9-0

CLASS 1-A

1. Steelton-Highspire 8-0

2. Old Forge 7-0

3. Muncy 7-1

4. Canton 8-0

5. Clairton 5-2