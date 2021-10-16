York Catholic, Delone headed for another D-III showdown; plus other Friday night football

STEVE HEISER

It’s a familiar story.

York Catholic and Delone Catholic will face off next Friday night for the York-Adams Division III football championship.

The two parochial-school powers each earned victories this past Friday night to improve to 5-0 in the division. Next Friday’s contest is set for McSherrystown.

Delone has won the past two division crowns, while York Catholic won outright division titles in 2016 and 2018 and shared the division championship with Littlestown in 2017.

Friday night, York Catholic downed Hanover, 35-14, while Delone blanked Fairfield, 24-0.

At Hanover, York Catholic’s Andrew Adams piled up 333 yards rushing on 35 carries, including a 67-yard run, to spark the unbeaten Fighting Irish, who improved to 7-0 overall.

Defensively, York Catholic was powered by Nick Creisher (11 tackles, two sacks) and Nicholas Casagrande (six tackles, 3.5 sacks).

At Fairfield, Delone Catholic used a balanced offense and a strong defense to roll past the Green Knights. The Squires have won five straight after opening the season with three losses.

The Squires rushed for 244 yards, while Ryder Noel was 5 for 9 passing for 185 yards, with touchdown passes of 81 yards to Braeden Spielman and 76 yards to Gage Zimmerman. Dylan Staub added a 50-yard TD run for Delone’s big-play offense.

The Squires held Fairfield (4-3) to 125 total yards.

The win allowed Delone to leapfrog over Fairfield and into the No. 2 spot in the District 3 Class 1-A power ratings. Only the top two teams in the final power ratings will make the district 1-A field.

OTHER FRIDAY FOOTBALL:

Central York continues to roll: At Central York, the Panthers continued to romp through York-Adams Division I competition with a 53-7 triumph over Northeastern. Central, which led 47-0 at halftime, improved to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the division. Other than a forfeit win over Red Lion, Central has beaten each of its division foes by at least 30 points, scoring at least 48 points in each of those games. Central, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 6-A by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, has now won 22 straight regular-season contests. Northeastern fell to 1-7.

York High cruises past South Western: At Hanover, the York High Bearcats’ offense continued to be unstoppable in York-Adams Division I action, throttling South Western, 70-24. South Western led after one quarter, 17-14, before York High used a 24-7 second quarter to take control. It marked the third time in four games that York High has scored at least 60 points. The Bearcats won their sixth straight game to improve to 6-1. South Western dropped to 5-3.

Red Lion wins high-scoring affair: At Red Lion, the Lions won their homecoming game in high-scoring fashion, 43-27 over Dover. The Lions jumped out to a 14-0 lead and never trailed, although Dover would never go away, pulling within 35-27 early in the fourth quarter. Red Lion improved to 2-6. Dover fell to 1-7.

Kennard-Dale moves to 7-1: At Fawn Grove, the Kennard-Dale Rams continued their dream season with a seventh straight victory, beating West York, 32-7, to improve to 7-1 overall. The Rams lead York-Adams Division II at 5-0. The have won each of their divisional games by at least 10 points, with four of the divisional wins coming by at least 25 points. K-D is looking for its first-ever division title. They will travel to Susquehannock (5-3) next week in a big rivalry game against their southern York County neighbor.

Susquehannock wins third straight: At Wrightsville, Susquehannock earned their third straight victory with a 49-14 decision over Eastern York. Susquehannock improved to 5-3, while Eastern fell to 1-7. The Warriors led 13-7 after one quarter and 28-14 at halftime, but used a 21-0 second-half surge to grab the victory. Susquehannock is enjoying a strong bounce-back season after a winless campaign in 2020.

Littlestown rolls: At Biglerville, the Littlestown Thunderbolts won their second straight game after opening the season with five straight losses, beating winless Biglerville, 35-3. Littlestown has outscored its last two foes 70-3. Littlestown rushed for 241 yards, led by Colby Hahn’s 85 yards on six carries. Kurtis Shifflet added 82 yards on 11 rushes. Littlestown held Biglerville to 114 total yards.

Bermudian blanks Tech: At York Springs, Bermudian Springs piled up 272 rushing yards in a 35-6 beating of York Tech. The Eagles defense limited Tech to 177 total yards. Ricky Pacana (seven rushes, 88 yards) and Chanse Boyer (nine rushes, 82 yards) led Bermudian’s run game. Zion Matai had 16 rushes for 79 yards for Tech (1-7). The Eagles are now 3-5.

New Oxford loses nonleague battle: At Conrad Weiser, New Oxford dropped a nonleague affair, 48-26. Both teams entered the contest at 5-2. CW quarterback Logan Klitsch was a thorn in New Oxford’s side, throwing for two TD passes and adding two scoring runs. He finished 21 for 25 for 307 yards. New Oxford led 13-7 after one quarter, but got outscored 21-0 in the second quarter, allowing CW to take a 28-13 halftime lead.

Gettysburg dominates Suburban: At York Suburban, the Gettysburg Warriors cruised to a 63-13 triumph over York Suburban. Gettysburg moved to 5-3 overall, while Suburban dropped to 1-6. The Warriors jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead and were never threatened. Landon McGee powered Gettysburg’s offense with 14 carries for 174 yards with a TD. Mike Bentivegna led Suburban with 96 rushing yards on seven carries and six catches for 55 yards. One of Bentivegna’s runs was a 74-yard TD.

