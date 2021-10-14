York High lineman Joden Nelson decommits from UConn football

ROB ROSE

When Joden Nelson decided to join the University of Connecticut football program, it had a lot to do with the head coach who recruited him.

Susquehannock High School graduate Randy Edsall was in charge of the team and he built a bond with the York High senior offensive lineman. Nelson committed less than three weeks from the day that he got his offer to play at UConn and was excited to join a football family led by someone he was familiar with, who also happened to have York County roots.

Fast forward a little bit, and after a dreadful start to the season, Edsall stepped down at UConn, and now Nelson has decided to leave the program before he officially joined it. Nelson announced on Thursday afternoon that he has decommitted from the Huskies and cited his initial relationship with Edsall, and his absence from the program, as the main reason.

"My decision to attend UConn was largely based on coach Edsall and the coaching staff," Nelson said on Twitter. "Due to his departure, current uncertainties and after talking to those closest to me I’ve made the difficult decision to decommit from UConn and 100% reopen my recruitment."

UConn is an NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision program that plays as an independent.

Nelson was a York-Adams Division I all-star offensive lineman playing tackle last season and has since moved to center. The 6-foot, 4-inch, 280-pound senior also had offers from seven schools, including NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision schools Towson, Fordham and Bucknell.

Nelson has helped the Bearcats to a 5-1 start to the 2021 season. He has anchored an offense that has averaged nearly 52 points per game during its current five-game winning streak.

