York-Adams League football coaches select Week 7 Players of the Week

Each week, the York-Adams League football coaches select their players of the week. The coaches name one skill player and one lineman in each division.

DIVISION I

Skill: Central York senior Imeire Manigault made a number of big plays in a win at Spring Grove. Manigault had 251 total yards and caught a 71-yard touchdown pass before he also ran back a punt for a 60-yard score.

Lineman: York High senior Steven Roland-Washington lived in the backfield on Friday. Roland-Washington recorded six tackles and four sacks in the win vs. Red Lion.

DIVISION II

Skill: New Oxford's Evan Schriver made plays in all three phases of the game last week. Schriver scored two receiving touchdowns, intercepted a pass and recorded 105 yards on punt returns.

Lineman: Kennard-Dale's Jed Peters rejoined this list after another big game against Gettysburg. Peters had six tackles, two of which were for a loss, with one sack.

DIVISION III

Skill: York Tech quarterback Ja'mar Johnson led his offense with his arm and legs last week. Johnson had 218 all-purpose yards and scored two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion in the Spartans' win over Biglerville.

Lineman: No D-III lineman was selected by the coaches.

