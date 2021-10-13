Week 8 of York-Adams football is looming: Here's the skinny on every game

ROB ROSE

The following are capsule previews for each of the York-Adams League football games on Friday, Oct. 15. Each of the games is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.

DIVISION I

Spring Grove (5-1) at Dallastown (5-2): This game could decide which team finishes third in the division this season. Both of these programs have put together strong campaigns and could also end up in the District 3 playoffs. It could be especially important for Dallastown, which is No. 7 in the latest District 3 Class 6-A power ratings. Only the top eight in the final power ratings will make the 6-A field. Quarterback play will be key, with Spring Grove working Andrew Osmun back in after an injury and Dallastown without Dylan Lease because of an injury.

Northeastern (1-6) at Central York (7-0): The Panthers continue to pounce on their league opponents each week. Central York’s starters haven’t seen the field in the fourth quarter for the past month and will likely have another short night against a Bobcats team that struggles to score on offense and prevent points on defense.

York High (5-1) at South Western (5-2): The Mustangs are in the midst of a solid season, but have struggled against the top teams in York-Adams Division I. In games against Dallastown and Central York, South Western couldn’t keep up with the offensive output. York High won’t be any easier, with an offense and defense equally capable of taking over a game.

Dover (1-6) at Red Lion (1-6): The Lions’ explosion on offense against Northeastern was short lived after a meeting with York High last week. The Eagles offer the Lions a chance to get back to putting up points, but won’t go away easily. Dover has dropped all four division games, but has gone against the top teams in the division and scored at least 14 points in each game.

DIVISION II

West York (0-7) at Kennard-Dale (6-1): These teams are on opposite ends of the standings and the final score of this game should show why. The Rams erupted for 62 points against a Gettysburg team which always plays hard. Now K-D gets a struggling Bulldogs group. West York hasn’t come close to winning since a one-point Week 1 loss to Dover.

Gettysburg (4-3) at York Suburban (1-5): It’s rare that a team can score 70 points in a win one week and then give up 60 points in a loss the following game. The Warriors have had a wild two weeks, but Gettysburg should get back on track after getting run over by Kennard-Dale last week. A week off didn’t help York Suburban figure things out in a 52-7 loss to New Oxford last week. The Trojans continue to struggle with young players replacing all-stars no longer in the lineup.

Susquehannock (4-3) at Eastern York (1-6): The Golden Knights know they can score, but it was their defense that led them to their first win last week. Eastern York allowed a season-low seven points against West York and will need to replicate that effort to avoid another loss. Susquehannock is on its second two-game win streak of the season and put up 49 points last week vs. Kutztown.

New Oxford (5-2) at Conrad Weiser (5-2): The Colonials’ two losses came in close contests to South Western and Kennard-Dale. Neither could be described as a bad loss for a team that appears headed for the postseason again this season behind solid defensive play. Conrad Weiser, from Berks County, will give the Colonials a taste of competition outside of the league with an offense that has scored at least 30 points in six games.

DIVISION III

York Catholic (7-0) at Hanover (2-4): After a few years of finishing second, the Fighting Irish have found their formula to winning again. York Catholic has barely been threatened en route to an undefeated season, which includes a pair of forfeits. The Fighting Irish have a potent offense. Hanover can score too, but the Nighthawks defense is unlikely to stop the Irish enough to put up a fight.

Delone Catholic (4-3) at Fairfield (3-2): What the Knights lack in numbers they make up for in fight. Before its loss to York Catholic, Fairfield had won back-to-back one-point games and should have another close contest this week. The Squires have hit their stride in Division III play after an 0-3 nonleague start and have outscored opponents 88-28 in the past two games.

York Tech (1-6) at Bermudian Springs (2-5): The Eagles appear to have been replaced by Fairfield as the third-best team behind the parochial powers in the division. Bermudian Springs has had a rough season, but face a Spartans squad that has struggled this season. York Tech got its second win in as many years last week, but will be challenged to do that again against the Eagles.

Littlestown (1-5) at Biglerville (0-5): The Thunderbolts had the week off after their game against Hanover was postponed. Before the unofficial bye, Littlestown beat York Tech 35-0 and now it faces the team the Spartans shut out last week. Biglerville has had a brutal season and it doesn’t appear likely to improve anytime soon, with just one touchdown scored so far.

