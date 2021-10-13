York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers weigh in on Week 8 high school football winners
The York-Adams League teams enter the eighth week of the 2021 high school football season this weekend. For most teams, it's the fifth week of division play. Below is a list of the games, as well as The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers' predictions on the winners of those contests.
THE GAMES
FRIDAY, 7 P.M.
York Tech at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.
Littlestown at Biglerville, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Central York, 7 p.m.
Spring Grove at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
Dover at Red Lion, 7 p.m.
Gettysburg at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
York Catholic at Hanover, 7 p.m.
West York at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
New Oxford at Conrad Weiser, 7 p.m.
York High at South Western, 7 p.m.
THE PICKS
ROB ROSE
(77-18)
Bermudian Springs
Littlestown
Central York
Dallastown
Fairfield
Susquehannock
Red Lion
Gettysburg
York Catholic
Kennard-Dale
Conrad Weiser
York High
STEVE HEISER
(76-19)
Bermudian Springs
Littlestown
Central York
Dallastown
Delone Catholic
Susquehannock
Red Lion
Gettysburg
York Catholic
Kennard-Dale
Conrad Weiser
York High
RYAN VANDERSLOOT
(70-25)
Bermudian Springs
Littlestown
Central York
Spring Grove
Delone Catholic
Susquehannock
Red Lion
Gettysburg
York Catholic
Kennard-Dale
New Oxford
York High
CONSENSUS
(75-20)
Bermudian Springs (30)
Littlestown (3-0)
Central York (3-0)
Dallastown (2-1)
Delone Catholic (2-1)
Susquehannock (3-0)
Red Lion (3-0)
Gettysburg (3-0)
York Catholic (3-0)
Kennard-Dale (3-0)
Conrad Weiser (2-1)
York High (3-0)