York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers weigh in on Week 8 high school football winners

STAFF REPORT

The York-Adams League teams enter the eighth week of the 2021 high school football season this weekend. For most teams, it's the fifth week of division play. Below is a list of the games, as well as The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers' predictions on the winners of those contests.

THE GAMES

FRIDAY, 7 P.M.

York Tech at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

Littlestown at Biglerville, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Central York, 7 p.m.

Spring Grove at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

Dover at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

York Catholic at Hanover, 7 p.m.

West York at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at Conrad Weiser, 7 p.m.

York High at South Western, 7 p.m.

THE PICKS

ROB ROSE

(77-18)

Bermudian Springs

Littlestown

Central York

Dallastown

Fairfield

Susquehannock

Red Lion

Gettysburg

York Catholic

Kennard-Dale

Conrad Weiser

York High

STEVE HEISER

(76-19)

Bermudian Springs

Littlestown

Central York

Dallastown

Delone Catholic

Susquehannock

Red Lion

Gettysburg

York Catholic

Kennard-Dale

Conrad Weiser

York High

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

(70-25)

Bermudian Springs

Littlestown

Central York

Spring Grove

Delone Catholic

Susquehannock

Red Lion

Gettysburg

York Catholic

Kennard-Dale

New Oxford

York High

CONSENSUS

(75-20)

Bermudian Springs (30)

Littlestown (3-0)

Central York (3-0)

Dallastown (2-1)

Delone Catholic (2-1)

Susquehannock (3-0)

Red Lion (3-0)

Gettysburg (3-0)

York Catholic (3-0)

Kennard-Dale (3-0)

Conrad Weiser (2-1)

York High (3-0)