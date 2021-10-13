Kennard-Dale football program aims to reach new heights during dream 2021 season

ROB ROSE

The Kennard-Dale football program is off to a 6-1 start in 2021.

The Rams lead York-Adams Division II at 3-0.

With three more wins to close out the regular season, the Rams will win an outright D-II crown.

When Chris Grube became the head football coach at Kennard-Dale High School, he knew it would take some work and time to build up the program.

The Rams went winless in his first full season in 2016, but have slowly become one of the more competitive teams in York-Adams Division II, with consecutive winning campaigns heading into 2021.

This season, however, the first-place Rams have reached the top tier of D-II. At 6-1 overall, Kennard-Dale is one win away from tying the best record in program history, set in 1972, and a few wins from claiming its first division title.

“It's fun to watch them enjoy the process, the excitement of the locker room and practice, and it's a cool feeling," Grube said. "This is the first year I've really had the locker room where they don't think they can get beat and that's a pretty cool feeling as a coach because we're putting them in the best position that we can to be successful and they believe in us. It's a pretty cool feeling.”

Grube added that members of the 1972 squad have been invited to the final game of the season when a new program record could be set. Left on the schedule for Kennard-Dale is West York (0-7), Susquehannock (4-3) and Eastern York (1-6). Those teams have a combined five wins this season, with Susquehannock owning four of them.

With wins in those games, the Rams will also likely land a District 3 Class 4-A playoff berth. K-D currently is No. 7 in the district 4-A power ratings. At the end of the regular season, the top 10 teams in the 4-A power ratings will making the district field.

Beating the perennial powers: The Rams haven’t had an easy road to get to this spot.

To take their place atop the D-II standings at 3-0, they've blown out perennial powers Gettysburg and York Suburban and shut down the defending champion, New Oxford, in the past three games. They've won each of those games by at least 10 points, with an average margin of victory of more than 27 points.

Behind those big wins is a large senior class, led by players such as running back/linebacker Steven Lukes. The senior is part of a group that received playing time during the past two seasons when the Rams climbed from the bottom of the division to the top. Lukes gives credit to the coaches for creating game plans to get them past the teams usually atop the division.

“We're doing our homework, it doesn't really matter who we play,” Lukes said in September. “The coaches are great, they give us everything they can get to give us an upper hand. We're always in school, on the way to the games, even on the way home from games, we're looking at stuff, we're trying to find how we can win. We're doing whatever it takes.”

Coach deflects praise to his players: In addition to possibly setting a school record this season as a team, the Rams can make history for their coach as well.

Grube, who is sitting at 26 career K-D wins, can become the winningest coach in program history at 29 victories, but he wanted to deflect the praise onto his players despite their excitement for him to reach the achievement.

“It's kind of cool to see how excited they get for me because I think they know all the time that myself and our coaching staff put into the game,” Grube said. “I really don't care about wins or losses, I just want our guys to be successful on the football field and in life. I care more about what they're going to do outside of school than on the football field.”

Hoping to complete a dream season: With the best season in school history within reach, possibly a new all-time winningest coach and a potential spot in the District 3 playoffs for the first time in more than a decade, the Rams are ready to complete their dream season.

Years after he took over a team in trouble as an interim coach in 2015, Grube is excited to guide his group to a place it's never been before after years of losing and learning.

“It has been a tremendous amount of work,” Grube said. “I was the third head coach in four years for some of those guys, so I knew coming in, in 2016, we were in trouble. We definitely took our licks the first year, going 0-10, but a lot of that was philosophy. The following year we went 5-5 and our kids knew right away like: ‘Hey, this is gonna work.’ We started to get back on our path. Then the following year after that (in 2019, after a 4-7 mark in 2018), going 6-4, and then last year 4-2, and then this year, hopefully, it gets to that 9-1.”

