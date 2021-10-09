Kennard-Dall rolls to showdown victory vs. Gettysburg; plus other Friday football action

STEVE HEISER

Kennard-Dale earned a 62-22 football victory at Gettysburg on Friday night.

The Rams improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in York-Adams Division II.

The Rams are now the lone unbeaten team left in the division.

The Kennard-Dale Rams made the long drive to Gettysburg on Friday night and returned home with one of the biggest football victories in program history.

The Rams throttled the Warriors 62-22 in a showdown for first place in York-Adams Division II.

K-D (6-1 overall) is now the lone team with an unbeaten D-II record at 3-0. Gettysburg fell to 4-3 and 3-1.

After beating defending champion New Oxford and Gettysburg in the past two weeks, the Rams can now take the division title with wins in their remaining regular-season games vs. West York (0-7), Susquehannock (4-3) and Eastern York (1-6).

If K-D can win out and finish 9-1, it would appear to have an excellent shot of making the District 3 Class 4-A playoffs. As of Saturday morning, the Rams were No. 9 in the district 4-A power ratings and the top 10 teams in the final power ratings will make the district field.

In Friday’s impressive victory, K-D piled up 377 rushing yards, led by Garrett McCleary (two rushes for 101 yards), Steven Lukes (eight rushes for 71 yards), Micah Partee (12 rushes for 62 yards) and Avery Cummings (four rushes for 61 yards).

McCleary was a big-play machine with TD runs of 69 yards and 32 yards, plus a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown.

K-D quarterback Jacob Copenhaver added TD runs of 2 yards, 14 yards and 18 yards. The Rams’ other TDs came from Partee (4-yard run), Cummings (50-yard run) and Joseph Smith (25-yard interception return).

Landon McGee led Gettysburg with 145 yards rushing on 13 carries, scoring two TDs.

OTHER FRIDAY FOOTBALL

Dallastown triumphs: At Dover, the Dallastown Wildcats’ offense carried them to a 38-26 victory over Dover.

Coleton Mahorney rushed for 142 yards on 18 carries, including two TDs, to lead the Wildcats’ running attack. Caleb Fox added 89 yards on 18 carries for Dallastown.

Dallastown QB Owen Strouse was 8 for 12 for 87 yards, including a TD pass. Dallastown’s standout receiver, Kenny Johnson, had seven receptions for 82 yards, including a TD.

The Wildcats improved to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in York-Adams Division I. Dover dropped to 1-6 and 0-4.

York Catholic stays unbeaten: At York, the Fighting Irish of York Catholic stayed unbeaten with an impressive 31-0 triumph over Fairfield.

Andrew Adams rumbled for 145 yards on 24 carries for York Catholic, including a TD.

YC quarterback Levan McFadden was 8 for 13 passing for 119 yards, including a TD. McFadden also ran for 97 yards on 13 carries, with two rushing TDs.

Quinn Brennan added 78 receiving yards on four catches, including a TD.

Nick Creisher led a standout YC defense with 10 tackles.

The Irish improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in York-Adams Division III. Fairfield fell to 4-2 and 3-1.

Delone rolls: At McSherrystown, Delone Catholic rolled to a 39-28 victory over Bermudian Springs behind a powerful rushing attack.

The Squires have now won four straight games after an 0-3 start and are 4-0 in York-Adams Division II.

Delone has two big games looming at Fairfield (4-2, 3-1) on Oct. 15 and at home vs. York Catholic (6-0, 4-0) on Oct. 22.

Against Bermudian, Delone for 297 yards behind big games from Coltyn Keller (nine rushes, 113 yards, two TD runs), Landen Eckert (16 rushes, 89 yards, TD run) and Dylan Staub (seven rushes, 87 yards, TD run).

Gage Zimmerman added an 81-yard kickoff return for a TD. Justin Emeigh added two field goals.

Bermudian’s Ethan Beachy passed for 221 yards, finishing 8 for 15 with two TDs.

The Eagles fell to 2-5 and 1-3.

Colonials bounce back: At New Oxford, the Colonials bounced back from last week’s loss to Kennard-Dale with a 52-7 pounding of York Suburban.

New Oxford now stands at 5-2 overall and 3-1 in York-Adams Division II. Suburban fell to 1-5 and 1-2.

The Trojans turned the ball over three times, while New Oxford had zero turnovers.

Jett Moore had two TD passes and a TD run for New Oxford. Riley Killen added two TD runs for the Colonials.

Suburban, despite allowing 52 points, gave up just 253 total yards of offense to New Oxford.

York High offense keeps rolling: At Small Field, the York High offense continued to roll.

The Bearcats put 52 first-half points en route to a 64-14 victory over Red Lion.

It marked the third time this season the Bearcats have scored at least 50 points and the second time they’ve scored at least 60 points. During their current five-game winning streak, York is averaging 51.6 points per game.

The Bearcats improved to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in York-Adams Division I. Red Lion fell to 1-6 and 1-3.

South Western victorious: At Manchester, the South Western Mustangs bounced back with a 21-13 victory over Northeastern after last week’s 60-0 loss to unbeaten Central York.

The Mustangs improved to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in York-Adams Division I. Northeastern dropped to 1-6 and 0-4.

South Western sits at No. 5 in the District 3 Class 5-A power ratings, with the top 14 in the final power ratings making the district 5-A field. South Western has three games remaining vs. York High (5-1), Dover (1-6) and Spring Grove (5-1)

Susquehannock gets over .500: At Kutztown, the Susquehannock Warriors enjoyed their biggest offensive game of the season against the host school, earning a 49-18 nonleague victory.

It marked the second consecutive game when Susquehannock scored at least 30 points after not scoring more than 22 points in any of the first five games.

The Warriors moved to 4-3 overall. Kutztown dropped to 2-5.

Eastern York gets first win: At West York, the Eastern York Golden Knights had their best defensive effort of the season in a 21-7 victory over the home team.

Eastern had allowed at least 30 points in each game during an 0-6 start. The Knights now stand at 1-6 overall and 1-3 in York-Adams Division II.

Eastern led 8-7 heading into the final period before outscoring West York 13-0 over the final 12 minutes.

West York fell to 0-7 overall and 0-3 in the division.

Hanover-Littlestown game postponed: The Hanover-Littlestown game scheduled for Friday was postponed because of “unforeseen circumstances,” according to a Littlestown social-media post. The game was rescheduled for Friday, Nov. 5.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.