York-Adams League football coaches select Week 6 Players of the Week

ROB ROSE

Each week the York-Adams League football coaches select their Players of the Week. The coaches choose one skill player and one lineman from each division.

DIVISION I

Skill: Red Lion wide receiver Jeff Nyamekye set a school record on Friday with a huge game. The senior had 290 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 14 catches in a 34-7 win vs. Northeastern.

Lineman: Central York's Danny Pham led an offensive line that allowed the Panthers to put up a second straight 60-point performance. On defense, Pham had two sacks and forced and recovered a fumble in a 60-0 win over South Western.

DIVISION II

Skill: Kennard-Dale running back Micah Partee had a night to celebrate on Friday. The senior rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in the 17-7 win vs. New Oxford.

Lineman: Kennard-Dale completed another sweep of the D-II awards with another honor for Grant Cooper. The senior had 11 tackles and one sack in Friday's win.

DIVISION III

Skill: In a 31-30 win over Hanover, Fairfield's Jake Myers was all over the field on Friday. Myers threw for 246 yards and a touchdown, ran for another score, kicked a game-winning field goal and had six tackles.

Lineman: Fairfield senior Carr Baker was a force on both sides of the ball on Friday. Baker had six pancake blocks on offense and had 1.5 sacks on defense and forced a fumble.

