Record-shattering effort by Red Lion wideout allows him to fulfill his vow to his friend

ROB ROSE

717-505-5418/@robrosesports

Red Lion wideout Jeff Nyamekye had a record-breaking performance on Friday night.

The 6-foot, 165-pound senior had 290 receiving yards in a 34-7 win over Northeastern.

That broke a school record previously owned by Nyamekye's friend and former teammate, Randy Fizer.

Nyamekye finished Friday's game with 14 catches and three touchdowns.

Jeff Nyamekye and Randy Fizer broke Red Lion High School track records in the spring as 400-meter relay teammates.

At the time, Nyamekye told Fizer that would be just the first of many times when his name would be listed at the top of Red Lion’s record books.

Nyamekye (Ya-MEH-che) had his sights set on Fizer’s records as a wide receiver for the Lions and Friday night he took away one of them. The 6-foot, 165-pound senior wideout had 290 receiving yards, which eclipsed Fizer’s previous high of 217. Nyamekye also had three touchdowns on 14 catches in a 34-7 win vs. Northeastern.

“All track season I said, ‘I have a goal during my senior year to shatter all your receiving records,’ and he would laugh it off thinking I was just talking, but it actually came to play,” Nyamekye said about his friend and former teammate, who also spent time playing quarterback at Red Lion.

Nyamekye doesn’t plan to stop at just one record though. Next up are Fizer’s career receiving yards record, which currently sits at 1,396, and his career catches record at 91. Despite losing one game to a forfeit this season and a COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, Nyamekye is still in striking distance.

After Friday’s big game, Nyamekye’s career numbers were 1,243 receiving yards, 90 catches and eight touchdowns. To break Fizer’s records of career touchdown catches (21) and touchdown catches in a season (14) Nyamekye will have to finish his final four games with more games like last week.

Nyamekye was born in Ohio and moved to Red Lion from Georgia, but still knows what it means to be among the top players in the Red Lion program, which has a long and storied history. He remembered going to games as a kid, hoping he would one day have a chance to play on Horn Field on Friday nights.

“I have four games left in my senior year and it feels great I have an opportunity to break other records as well,” Nyamekye said. “It just feels good to be in the record book as I guess one of the best receivers in school history in a sense.”

Big game should help his recruiting: The record-breaking game last week should help Nyamekye’s recruiting profile increase.

The senior said he has talked with NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision Navy, and NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision schools Saint Francis, Towson and Wagner College so far. Wagner, where Fizer currently plays, had Nyamekye out for a visit in September.

He added that being part of the state title-winning relay team at Red Lion was beneficial in the process when he talked to college coaches.

“Speed kills and not a lot of people have it, so that definitely helped with my recruiting,” Nyamekye said.

The season Nyamekye had hoped for hasn’t gone to plan. Red Lion’s record sits at 1-5, but that hasn’t stopped the standout senior from doing what he can to help his team win when he can.

Nyamekye was hopeful the Northeastern win, his big game and some better health for himself and his teammates could change the course of the Lions’ season.

“It's been hard for me to get the right film out and stats and everything,” Nyamekye said. “This was one of the first games I feel like I've been 100%, so I just felt like I wanted to go ball out and as soon as I got the confidence to go I went out there and did it.”

