York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers weigh in on Week 7 high school football winners
The York-Adams League teams enter the seventh week of the 2021 high school football season this weekend. For most teams, it's the fourth week of division play. Below is a list of the games, as well as The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers' predictions on the winners of those contests.
THE GAMES
FRIDAY, 7 P.M.
Bermudian Springs at Delone Catholic
Central York at Spring Grove
Dallastown at Dover
Eastern York at West York
Fairfield at York Catholic
Kennard-Dale at Gettysburg
Hanover at Littlestown
York Suburban at New Oxford
South Western at Northeastern
Red Lion at York High
Susquehannock at Kutztown
SATURDAY, 1 P.M.
Biglerville at York Tech
THE PICKS
STEVE HEISER
(67-17)
Delone Catholic
Central York
Dallastown
West York
York Catholic
Kennard-Dale
Littlestown
New Oxford
South Western
York High
Kutztown
York Tech
ROB ROSE
(66-18)
Delone Catholic
Central York
Dallastown
Eastern York
York Catholic
Kennard-Dale
Hanover
New Oxford
South Western
York High
Susquehannock
York Tech
RYAN VANDERSLOOT
(61-23)
Bermudian Springs
Central York
Dallastown
Eastern York
York Catholic
Kennard-Dale
Hanover
New Oxford
South Western
York High
Kutztown
York Tech
CONSENSUS
(65-19)
Delone Catholic (2-1)
Central York (3-0)
Dallastown (3-0)
Eastern York (2-1)
York Catholic (3-0)
Kennard-Dale (3-0)
Hanover (2-1)
New Oxford (3-0)
South Western (3-0)
York High (3-0)
Kutztown (2-1)
York Tech (3-0)