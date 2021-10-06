York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers weigh in on Week 7 high school football winners

STAFF REPORT

The York-Adams League teams enter the seventh week of the 2021 high school football season this weekend. For most teams, it's the fourth week of division play. Below is a list of the games, as well as The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers' predictions on the winners of those contests.

THE GAMES

FRIDAY, 7 P.M.

Bermudian Springs at Delone Catholic

Central York at Spring Grove

Dallastown at Dover

Eastern York at West York

Fairfield at York Catholic

Kennard-Dale at Gettysburg

Hanover at Littlestown

York Suburban at New Oxford

South Western at Northeastern

Red Lion at York High

Susquehannock at Kutztown

SATURDAY, 1 P.M.

Biglerville at York Tech

THE PICKS

STEVE HEISER

(67-17)

Delone Catholic

Central York

Dallastown

West York

York Catholic

Kennard-Dale

Littlestown

New Oxford

South Western

York High

Kutztown

York Tech

ROB ROSE

(66-18)

Delone Catholic

Central York

Dallastown

Eastern York

York Catholic

Kennard-Dale

Hanover

New Oxford

South Western

York High

Susquehannock

York Tech

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

(61-23)

Bermudian Springs

Central York

Dallastown

Eastern York

York Catholic

Kennard-Dale

Hanover

New Oxford

South Western

York High

Kutztown

York Tech

CONSENSUS

(65-19)

Delone Catholic (2-1)

Central York (3-0)

Dallastown (3-0)

Eastern York (2-1)

York Catholic (3-0)

Kennard-Dale (3-0)

Hanover (2-1)

New Oxford (3-0)

South Western (3-0)

York High (3-0)

Kutztown (2-1)

York Tech (3-0)