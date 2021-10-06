With Week 7 looming, here's what to look for in York-Adams football action this weekend

ROB ROSE

The following preview capsules are for York-Adams League teams for the weekend of Oct. 8-9. Each of the games will be played at 7 p.m. Friday, except for Biglerville at York Tech, which is set to start at 1 p.m. Saturday.

DIVISION I

Central York (6-0) at Spring Grove (5-0): The defending Division I champion Panthers certainly expected to enter this game undefeated, but the Rockets might not be able to say the same. Spring Grove’s first chance to compete against one of the teams annually at the top of the division against York High was canceled. Central York has cruised through its first two division opponents so far, but Spring Grove should present its toughest test yet. The Rockets, enjoying their best season in recent memory, will be without senior standout Tyree Brooks, a 2020 York-Adams Division I All-Star linebacker. Brooks has been suspended after being charged with attacking an official last Friday.

Red Lion (1-5) at York High (4-1): The Lions shook off a rough start to the season last week with a 34-7 win over Northeastern, but now they head into another tough game this week. Since its Week 1 loss to a powerhouse Gov. Mifflin team, York High has been elite on offense, boasting a balanced attack that’s tough to stop. Red Lion has scored more than 30 points three times this season and will need to be even better in this game to pull off an upset win.

Dallastown (4-2) at Dover (1-5): The Wildcats’ four-game win streak was snapped last week by York High, 36-20, but Dallastown showed in that game that its offense could move the ball against any team. Dover’s defense hasn’t showed it can stop opposing offenses, with at least four touchdowns allowed in each game. Dallastown has scored 40 points in three of its games this season and should reach that number again on Friday.

South Western (4-2) at Northeastern (1-5): After a clutch win in a shootout against Red Lion, South Western got shut down vs. Central York last week. The Mustangs allowed their most points (60) and scored their fewest points (0) last week, but should get back on track this week. Northeastern has been outscored 116-34 in its first three division games and scored just one touchdown vs. Red Lion.

DIVISION II

Kennard-Dale (5-1) at Gettysburg (4-2): This game could determine the division and should be a great game. The Rams are on a run this year after they barely missed the playoffs in 2020 and they boast a rushing attack that hasn’t been stopped yet. The Warriors want to win the division in their last year in the league and have found their offense in the last month, including a 70-point game last week vs. Eastern York.

Eastern York (0-6) at West York (0-6): Eastern York head coach Josh Campbell said before the season his team wanted to break the scoreboard. He meant his offense would score a lot, but instead it’s the opposing side that has put up big numbers. The Knights allowed 70 points last week, but face a Bulldogs team that has allowed at least 24 points in each game and struggles to score points. One team will emerge with its first win of the season. Expect lots of points.

York Suburban (1-4) at New Oxford (4-2): The Colonials' unbeaten cruise through the division ended last week with their first loss to Kennard-Dale. New Oxford should get back to winning games this week with a defense that hasn’t allowed more than 16 points this season. The Trojans had a week off last week and they could use it as they recover from a string of injuries to start the season which have limited their offense.

Susquehannock (3-3) at Kutztown (2-4): The Warriors got back to winning after a three-game skid following a strong start. Susquehannock scored 30 points last week after being held to 30 total points in losses to New Oxford and Gettysburg. Kutztown has been all over the place this season, scoring 76 points one week and allowing 68 the next.

DIVISION III

Fairfield (4-1) at York Catholic (5-0): The Knights are not a team to count out this season. A four-game win streak after a close loss to Camp Hill and an offense that continues to score has been impressive so far. Unfortunately, this week is a matchup with the front runner in the division that has scored 80 points in the past two games. Both Fairfield and York Catholic have been awarded forfeit wins over Biglerville for games that were called off because of COVID-19 issues within the Canners' program.

Bermudian Springs (2-4) at Delone Catholic (3-3): The Squires’ early season struggles have stopped once division play began. Delone appears to have found its offense in the past two games, but take a step up in competition this week. Bermudian Springs battled York Catholic last week, scoring 25 points, and has posted point totals of 31 and 41 this season. Delone was recently awarded a forfeit win vs. York Tech for a game that was called off because of COVID-19 issues within the Tech program.

Hanover (2-4) at Littlestown (1-5): The Thunderbolts’ offense finally broke out of its slump to the start the season with 35 points in win a vs. York Tech last week. The Nighthawks however, can also score the ball, with over 40 points posted twice this season.

Biglerville (0-5) at York Tech (0-6): The Spartans head into a second straight week where both teams have yet to win a game. Tech failed to score a point one week after it posted 24 against Hanover. Biglerville’s offense has been equally bad with seven total points scored through three games played.

