Football official attacked Friday night following Spring Grove High School game

STAFF REPORT

Spring Area School District has acknowledged that a football official was attacked following Friday night’s home game against visiting Dover at Papermakers Stadium.

The school district has issued a news release saying that “a member of the Spring Grove High School football family attacked an official at the conclusion of the football game.”

The news release did not detail the exact nature of the attack or identify the alleged attacker or the official. It also did not say if there were any injuries or if any charges have been filed.

“The police were present and addressed the situation,” the news release said. “Spring Grove Area School District is cooperating with Northern York County Regional Police, YAIAA and PIAA District III. We appreciate the fans’ cooperation in allowing the police and District staff to handle the situation without further incident.”

The news release also included the following public apology: “We apologize to Dover and all of our Spring Grove fans. We assure you this incident is not representative of the Spring Grove athletics program or the Spring Grove Area School District.”

The news release also said the district was “disappointed and saddened by the events that took place on Friday night.”

The Rockets beat Dover on Friday, 34-14, to improve to 5-0 on the season. Spring Grove is enjoying one of its best seasons in recent memory and has a looming York-Adams Division I showdown this coming Friday night at home against Central York, which is also unbeaten at 6-0.

It is not yet known what impact, if any, Friday’s incident may have on the Rockets’ program going forward.