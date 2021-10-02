Kennard-Dale wins one showdown, now another one looms; plus other Friday night football

STEVE HEISER

The Kennard-Dale Rams earned a 17-7 victory over New Oxford on Friday night.

The Rams improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in York-Adams Division II.

The Rams face a D-II showdown at Gettysburg next Friday. The Warriors are 3-0 in the division.

The Kennard-Dale Rams earned one showdown victory on Friday night.

Now another showdown looms next week.

The Rams continued their strong start to the 2021 season with a 17-7 victory over New Oxford on Friday night in a York-Adams Division II football battle.

Coach Chris Grube’s Rams improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in York-Adams Division II by knocking off the defending D-II champion.

New Oxford fell to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in D-II.

K-D and Gettysburg are now the only remaining unbeaten teams in D-II. Those two teams are set to square off next Friday at Gettysburg.

The Rams scored first against New Oxford when Jacob Copenhaver connected with Jed Peters on an 81-yard scoring strike. The Colonials tied it up on a 2-yard TD run by Brittyn Eakins.

KD grabbed a 14-7 halftime lead on Micah Partee’s 39-yard scoring run.

A 27-yard field goal by Dylan Jones accounted for the game’s final score.

OTHER FRIDAY FOOTBALL

Central York keeps rolling: At Central York, the South Western Mustangs were no match for the unbeaten Panthers, who improved to 6-0 overall with a 60-0 triumph.

The outcome of the York-Adams Division I battle was never in doubt. Central led 25-0 after one quarter, 39-0 at halftime and 60-0 after three quarters.

Central’s defense shined, limiting South Western (4-2) to 120 total yards of offense.

Beau Pribula threw for three TD passes, two of them to Imeire Manigault. Pribula also had a 10-yard TD run.

Juelz Goff and Ajani Walker each had two TD runs.

York Catholic stays unbeaten: At York Springs, York Catholic bounced back from an early 10-0 hole to grab a 39-25 victory over Bermudian Springs in a York-Adams Division III affair.

The Fighting Irish improved to 4-0, while Bermudian fell to 2-4.

YC quarterback Levan McFadden rushed for 107 yards on 14 carries, including three TD runs.

Bermudian actually outgained the Irish, 304-215, in total yards, but the Eagles were hurt by three turnovers and nine penalties.

Bermudian’s Chanse Boyer had 90 yards rushing on 17 carries.

Delone gets to .500: Delone Catholic earned a third straight victory at Biglerville, 49-0, in a York-Adams Division III contest.

The Squires improved to 3-3 after starting the season with three losses. The Canners (0-3) were playing for the first time in three weeks because of COVID-19 issues.

Delone had 296 yards rushing, including 99 yards on five carries from Dylan Staub. Three of Staub’s carries went for touchdowns.

The Squires limited the Canners to 83 total yards.

Gettysburg erupts for 70 points: At Wrightsville, Gettysburg exploded for a 70-26 victory over Eastern York (0-6) in York-Adams Division II action.

The Warriors (4-2 overall, 3-0 in D-III) rushed for 365 yards, including big nights from Landon McGee (nine rushes, 94 yards), Jayden Johnson (11 rushes, 85 yards) and Brady Heiser (six rushes, 80 yards). Heiser was also 6 for 8 passing for 117 yards.

Eastern’s Austin Billet was 7 for 18 passing for 185 yards. Three of those passes went to Bryce Currier for 122 yards. Billet and Currier connected for a 77-yard score.

Fairfield wins a thriller: At Hanover, Jake Myers booted a 28-yard field goal with seven seconds left to lift Fairfield to a wild 31-30 triumph over the Nighthawks in a York-Adams Division III game.

It was an aerial show, with the two teams combining for 560 passing yards. Myers threw for 228 yards on a 13-for-26 night. Hanover’s Chase Roberts was 24 for 43 for 332 yards. Myers ran for one TD and passed for another. Roberts had four TD passes.

Hanover (2-4) led 30-21 before Fairfield (3-1) scored the game’s final 10 points.

Fairfield’s Andrew Koons had seven catches for 126 yards, including a TD.

Spring Grove still unbeaten: At Spring Grove, the Rockets downed Dover 34-14 during their homecoming to remain unbeaten on the season.

Spring Grove is now 5-0 overall and 2-0 in York-Adams Division I. Dover dropped to 1-5 overall and 0-3 in the division.

Spring Grove is at Central York next Friday in a much-anticipated battle of unbeatens.

Red Lion gets first win: At Red Lion, the Lions bounced back from an early 7-0 hole to beat Northeastern, 34-7, and pick up their first victory of the season.

Red Lion finished with 34 unanswered points. Both York-Adams Division I teams are now 1-5 overall.

Susquehannock ends skid: At Glen Rock, Susquehannock ended a three-game losing skid with a 30-12 triumph over West York.

The Warriors scored in each quarter and led throughout, including a 10-0 edge at halftime.

The Warriors improved to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in York-Adams Division II. West York dropped to 0-6 and 0-2.

Littlestown rolls to first win: At Littlestown, the Thunderbolts picked up their first victory of the season and kept Tech winless with a 35-0 York-Adams Division III decision.

Littlestown is now 1-5 overall, while Tech fell to 0-5.

Suburban game canceled: York Suburban’s scheduled nonleague game against Boys Latin from Baltimore was canceled. The Trojans remained 1-4 on the season.

