Jahiem White, Kenny Johnson shine as York High defeats Dallastown, 36-20

Russ Stoner knows how to motivate his star running back.

York High junior Jahiem White received a recruiting invite to spend Saturday night on the sideline for Penn State's game vs. Indiana, so he wanted to earn a chance to sleep in before his visit to the school he has been waiting to hear from for some time.

Stoner told White if he eclipsed 200 rushing yards on Friday night then he could skip the early morning film session on Saturday and get some sleep before his big day. White didn't disappoint his coach and can shut off his alarm clock after he racked up 261 yards and scored four touchdowns in York High's 36-20 win at Dallastown.

"Two-hundred (yards) and I don't have to come to film, which is great because it be like 7 a.m. and that's not my body," White said with a laugh. "I don't try to get up at 7 a.m."

White got to work early in the game, but it was the plays he made right before halftime that gave the Bearcats a big advantage. After trailing by two touchdowns, Dallastown tied the game with 1:25 left in the second quarter and looked to have grabbed the momentum headed into the locker room.

The Bearcats' junior back picked up 38 yards on three runs and put York High into scoring territory right away. Quarterback Sam Stoner hit wide receiver Ajani Cheshire for a 17-yard score and after a 2-point conversion, York High led, 22-14, at the break.

White added another touchdown in the third quarter to extend the lead to 16.

Dallastown didn't give up, however, and had a chance to really get back into the game. Running back Caleb Fox scored a 2-yard touchdown and cut the deficit to 10 and then the Wildcats' star made a big play.

Junior wide receiver/cornerback Kenny Johnson forced and recovered a fumble by White and gave the Wildcats the ball. Dallastown failed to come through with points on the possession and White made them pay almost immediately.

On his first carry after the fumble, White went 73 yards for a score, but it was called back for a hold. That didn't bother him though as he ended the drive was a 40-yard touchdown run that included a miraculous move where he got around Johnson, ran away from the Wildcats' defense and clinched the victory.

"He does some things, like the run there at the end," Stoner said. "Kenny has him, three of them had him and he gets out of there and scores a touchdown," Russ Stoner said.

While he was disappointed his team lost and didn't want to focus on his individual performance, Johnson was elite on Friday. The junior wide receiver recorded 192 yards on eight catches and a forced fumble.

Johnson will also be in attendance Saturday at Penn State with White and Russ Stoner said James Franklin would be crazy to let him leave Happy Valley without a scholarship offer. He added that he would send Franklin a text message on the bus ride home saying just that.

The league's top running back and wide receiver are offseason training partners and Johnson liked the idea of potentially playing for the Nittany Lions together after getting to go against each other for the first time.

"It feels good. Me and him work together, we work out in the offseason we're on the same (7-on-7) football team, so I mean it was fun," Johnson said. "It was good friendly, non friendly competition."

Dallastown had to go against York High without its head coach. Ron Miller missed the game due to illness, according to athletic director Josh Luckenbaugh. In his place was defensive coordinator Paul Marick, who was impressed with the way the team continued to fight despite the deficit, unlike past seasons.

"In the past, our kids wouldn't fight through a game like this," Marick said. "I've been been here four or five years now and when they when a team would get off on us we would die off... We fought the whole time. The kids just fought the whole time and that is the thing that I think I take away as a positive is that is there and we can now kind of move in and keep pushing these you know what did Russ (Stoenr) say earlier in the week, the elite teams, we can push those teams and we can be we can be in the conversation now and I think that's a fantastic thing."

