York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers weigh in on Week 6 high school football winners
The York-Adams League teams enter the sixth week of the 2021 high school football season this weekend. For most teams, it's the third week of division play. Below is a list of the games, as well as The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers' predictions on the winners of those contests.
THE GAMES
FRIDAY AT 7 P.M.
York Catholic at Bermudian Springs
Delone Catholic at Biglerville
South Western at Central York
York High at Dallastown
Gettysburg at Eastern York
Dover at Spring Grove
Fairfield at Hanover
New Oxford at Kennard-Dale
York Tech at Littlestown
Northeastern at Red Lion
West York at Susquehannock
Boys Latin at York Suburban
THE PICKS
STEVE HEISER
(56-17)
York Catholic
Delone Catholic
Central York
York High
Gettysburg
Spring Grove
Fairfield
Kennard-Dale
Littlestown
Red Lion
Susquehannock
Boys Latin
ROB ROSE
(55-18)
Delone Catholic
Central York
York High
Gettysburg
Spring Grove
Fairfield
Kennard-Dale
Littlestown
Red Lion
Susquehannock
Boys Latin
RYAN VANDERSLOOT
(50-23)
York Catholic
Delone Catholic
Central York
York High
Gettysburg
Spring Grove
Fairfield
Kennard-Dale
Littlestown
Red Lion
Susquehannock
Boys Latin
CONSENSUS
(54-19)
York Catholic (3-0)
Delone Catholic (3-0)
Central York (3-0)
York High (3-0)
Gettysburg (3-0)
Spring Grove (3-0)
Fairfield (3-0)
Kennard-Dale (3-0)
Littlestown (3-0)
Red Lion (3-0)
Susquehannock (3-0)
Boys Latin (3-0)