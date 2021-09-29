York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers weigh in on Week 6 high school football winners

STAFF REPORT

The York-Adams League teams enter the sixth week of the 2021 high school football season this weekend. For most teams, it's the third week of division play. Below is a list of the games, as well as The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers' predictions on the winners of those contests.

THE GAMES

FRIDAY AT 7 P.M.

York Catholic at Bermudian Springs

Delone Catholic at Biglerville

South Western at Central York

York High at Dallastown

Gettysburg at Eastern York

Dover at Spring Grove

Fairfield at Hanover

New Oxford at Kennard-Dale

York Tech at Littlestown

Northeastern at Red Lion

West York at Susquehannock

Boys Latin at York Suburban

THE PICKS

STEVE HEISER

(56-17)

York Catholic

Delone Catholic

Central York

York High

Gettysburg

Spring Grove

Fairfield

Kennard-Dale

Littlestown

Red Lion

Susquehannock

Boys Latin

ROB ROSE

(55-18)

Delone Catholic

Central York

York High

Gettysburg

Spring Grove

Fairfield

Kennard-Dale

Littlestown

Red Lion

Susquehannock

Boys Latin

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

(50-23)

York Catholic

Delone Catholic

Central York

York High

Gettysburg

Spring Grove

Fairfield

Kennard-Dale

Littlestown

Red Lion

Susquehannock

Boys Latin

CONSENSUS

(54-19)

York Catholic (3-0)

Delone Catholic (3-0)

Central York (3-0)

York High (3-0)

Gettysburg (3-0)

Spring Grove (3-0)

Fairfield (3-0)

Kennard-Dale (3-0)

Littlestown (3-0)

Red Lion (3-0)

Susquehannock (3-0)

Boys Latin (3-0)