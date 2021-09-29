After demotion, embattled York County elections chief says he's sticking around

York-Adams League football coaches announce Week 5 Players of the Week

ROB ROSE
717-505-5418/@robrosesports
  • South Western's Shilo Bivins passed for 305 yards and ran for another 90 yards on Friday.
  • Kennard-Dale's Steven Lukes racked up 237 all-purpose yards and four TDs on Friday.
  • Hanover's Chase Roberts was 19 of 21 passing for 371 yards and four TDs last Friday.
South Western's Shilo Bivins looks to pass the ball during football action at New Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. South Western would win the game 14-7. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Each week the York-Adams League football coaches select their Players of the Week. Here are this week's honorees:

DIVISION I

Skill Position: South Western's Shilo Bivins was nearly unstoppable on Friday. The Mustangs' quarterback threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns and added another 90 yards and a score on the ground in a shootout win over Red Lion.

Lineman: No lineman was selected.

More:Get the lowdown on Friday's Week 6 games for York-Adams football teams

Kennard-Dale's Steven Lukes carries the ball during football action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Kennard-Dale would win the game 42-10. Dawn J. Sagert photo

DIVISION II

Skill: Kennard-Dale's Steven Lukes only needed one half to put together a tremendous game against York Suburban. The Rams' running back racked up 237 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in the team's fourth straight win.

Lineman: While Lukes was scoring touchdowns, Jed Peters was destroying York Suburban's plans on offense. The Kennard-Dale lineman had four tackles, two sacks and recovered a fumble on Friday.

Kennard-Dale's Jed Peters is seen here making a tackle against York Suburban on Friday.

More:York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers weigh in on Week 6 high school football winners

DIVISION III

Skill: Hanover's Chase Roberts nearly had a perfect passing performance on Friday. The junior quarterback completed 19 of 21 passes for 371 yards and four touchdowns in a big win vs. York Tech.

Lineman: No lineman was selected.

Like what you're reading?:Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.