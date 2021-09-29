York-Adams League football coaches announce Week 5 Players of the Week
- South Western's Shilo Bivins passed for 305 yards and ran for another 90 yards on Friday.
- Kennard-Dale's Steven Lukes racked up 237 all-purpose yards and four TDs on Friday.
- Hanover's Chase Roberts was 19 of 21 passing for 371 yards and four TDs last Friday.
Each week the York-Adams League football coaches select their Players of the Week. Here are this week's honorees:
DIVISION I
Skill Position: South Western's Shilo Bivins was nearly unstoppable on Friday. The Mustangs' quarterback threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns and added another 90 yards and a score on the ground in a shootout win over Red Lion.
Lineman: No lineman was selected.
DIVISION II
Skill: Kennard-Dale's Steven Lukes only needed one half to put together a tremendous game against York Suburban. The Rams' running back racked up 237 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in the team's fourth straight win.
Lineman: While Lukes was scoring touchdowns, Jed Peters was destroying York Suburban's plans on offense. The Kennard-Dale lineman had four tackles, two sacks and recovered a fumble on Friday.
DIVISION III
Skill: Hanover's Chase Roberts nearly had a perfect passing performance on Friday. The junior quarterback completed 19 of 21 passes for 371 yards and four touchdowns in a big win vs. York Tech.
Lineman: No lineman was selected.
