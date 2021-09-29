Local QB dressed in Penn State football uniform for Halloween. Soon, it could be for real.

ROB ROSE

717-505-5418/@robrosesports

Central York QB Beau Pribula performed in front of Penn State head coach James Franklin on Friday.

Pribula is a Penn State recruit. Friday, he was 11 for 11 for 267 yards, with four TD passes.

Pribula led Central to a 68-21 win over Dover on Friday. The Panthers are 5-0.

If Beau Pribula felt any added pressure on Friday night, it was hard to tell.

The Central York High School senior quarterback stood on the sidelines and watched as Penn State head football coach James Franklin’s helicopter landed a few yards from the field as the crowd cheered.

Franklin was there for one reason — to watch one of the program’s quarterback recruits play.

That is: Pribula.

The young man, who remembers dressing up in the Penn State football uniform for Halloween, chose to attend the school during a COVID-restricted 2020 recruiting period. Friday, however, marked the first time he played in front of his future head coach.

He didn’t waste the chance to make a good first impression.

“I thought maybe I'd be a little nervous when he first came," he said, of the experience, "but as soon as the first snap hit my hands I really wasn't nervous at all."

With all eyes on him, Pribula was a perfect 11 of 11 for 267 passing yards and four touchdowns and only had to play the first half to secure a 68-21 win over Dover in front of Franklin.

“I was just having fun out there," he said. "I was actually even more pumped up that he was here to try to prove myself to him because he's the Penn State head coach, so I want to put on a good performance for him.”

Insane day of travel for Franklin: The visit to Central York was part of an insane day of travel for Franklin as he traversed the state, observing several top 2022 recruits.

Panthers’ head coach Gerry Yonchiuk said Franklin flew from Penn State to Chester, where he took a private helicopter to Downingtown West (home of offensive line recruit Drew Shelton), then flew to Manheim Township (wide receiver Anthony Ivey), stopped by Central York, then went to Central Dauphin East (wide receiver Mekhi Flowers) and then flew back to Penn State for team meetings before coming back to see Pribula at night.

More:Latest Pa. high school football rankings are out: One York-Adams team still ranked

Impressed by Pribula: Due to NCAA restrictions, Franklin couldn’t communicate with Pribula during the visit on Friday, but the people around Pribula were able to confirm Franklin was impressed by his play.

The quarterback said that Franklin called his family on the phone after one of his touchdowns and Yonchiuk gave his fellow East Stroudsburg University graduate a look after one of Pribula’s passes that pulled some praise from Franklin.

“One of Beau’s throws, it was amazing, it was like an NFL throw, so I said, ‘How about that?’ And he just said, ‘Wow,’” Yonchiuk said. “That was just really cool.”

Panthers, Lions both off to strong starts: Franklin’s visit marked a strong start to the season for both programs.

Central York is 5-0 and ranked No. 1 in the District 3 Class 6-A power ratings. Penn State is 4-0 and ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25.

Pribula committed to Penn State before the program’s 0-5 start to last season, so to have his current and future teams both playing at an elite level right now has him excited.

Like what you're reading?:Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

“Growing up, my two teams were the Central York Panthers and Penn State Nittany Lions and to have both of us doing great it's awesome,” Pribula said.

Plans to enroll early: Pribula plans to enroll early at Penn State in January and will compete for repititions at quarterback with another highly-regarded recruit, Ohio’s Drew Allar, who is ranked the No. 7 quarterback in the 2022 class by 247Sports.

Pribula, listed as a dual-threat quarterback, is ranked No. 24 at the position by 247Sports.

Friday night, he showed Franklin he’s capable of throwing the ball well, with no incompletions and four touchdowns.

A moment he'll remember for the rest of his life: Although it wasn’t the first time Pribula put together a perfect passing performance in a game, doing it in front of Franklin made it one of the most memorable moments of his career.

“It was definitely an amazing experience,” Pribula said. “I was glad that I performed well for him and also the community. I was super proud to have him come here and everybody got to be a part of that. It's an experience I will remember for the rest of my life.”

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.