Latest Pa. high school football rankings are out: One York-Adams team still ranked
The latest state high school football rankings have been released by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
There's still one York-Adams team in the rankings: Unbeaten Central York (5-0) remained No. 3 in Class 6-A.
Two teams from District 3 are still slotted at No. 1 in their respective classes: Gov. Mifflin (5-0) in 5-A and Steel-High (4-0) in 1-A.
There is a new No. 1 in 4-A: Belle Vernon (4-0). Since the second week of the season, Thomas Jefferson (3-1) was ranked No. 1 and Belle Vernon No. 2 in 4-A. But Belle Vernon knocked off Thomas Jefferson, 28-21, this past Friday, and the two teams flipped spots in the rankings.
The other No. 1 teams are St. Joseph's Prep (2-1) in 6-A, Central Valley (5-0) in 3-A and Southern Columbia (5-0) in 2-A.
The other District 3 teams to earn rankings are: Bishop McDevitt (3-1, No. 3 in 4-A) and Wyomissing (5-0, No. 3 in 3-A).
STATE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS
MIKE WHITE
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
CLASS 6-A
1. St. Joseph's 2-1
2. LaSalle College 5-0
3. Central York 5-0
4. Central Catholic 4-1
5. North Penn 5-0
CLASS 5-A
1. Governor Mifflin 5-0
2. Imhotep Charter 3-1
3. Cathedral Prep 5-0
4. Moon 5-0
5. Academy Park 4-0
CLASS 4-A
1. Belle Vernon 4-0
2. Thomas Jefferson 3-1
3. Bishop McDevitt 3-1
4. Jersey Shore 5-0
5. Valley View 5-0
CLASS 3-A
1. Central Valley 5-0
2. North Schuylkill 5-0
3. Wyomissing 5-0
4. Neumann-Goretti 4-1
5. Scranton Prep 4-0
CLASS 2-A
1. Southern Columbia 5-0
2. Farrell 4-0
3. Sto-Rox 4-0
4. Wilmington 3-1
5. Bellwood-Antis 5-0
CLASS 1-A
1. Steelton-Highspire 4-0
2. Old Forge 4-0
3. Muncy 4-1
4. Canton 5-0
5. Clairton 2-2