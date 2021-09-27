Latest Pa. high school football rankings are out: One York-Adams team still ranked

STEVE HEISER

The latest state high school football rankings have been released by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

There's still one York-Adams team in the rankings: Unbeaten Central York (5-0) remained No. 3 in Class 6-A.

Two teams from District 3 are still slotted at No. 1 in their respective classes: Gov. Mifflin (5-0) in 5-A and Steel-High (4-0) in 1-A.

There is a new No. 1 in 4-A: Belle Vernon (4-0). Since the second week of the season, Thomas Jefferson (3-1) was ranked No. 1 and Belle Vernon No. 2 in 4-A. But Belle Vernon knocked off Thomas Jefferson, 28-21, this past Friday, and the two teams flipped spots in the rankings.

The other No. 1 teams are St. Joseph's Prep (2-1) in 6-A, Central Valley (5-0) in 3-A and Southern Columbia (5-0) in 2-A.

The other District 3 teams to earn rankings are: Bishop McDevitt (3-1, No. 3 in 4-A) and Wyomissing (5-0, No. 3 in 3-A).

STATE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS

MIKE WHITE

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)

CLASS 6-A

1. St. Joseph's 2-1

2. LaSalle College 5-0

3. Central York 5-0

4. Central Catholic 4-1

5. North Penn 5-0

CLASS 5-A

1. Governor Mifflin 5-0

2. Imhotep Charter 3-1

3. Cathedral Prep 5-0

4. Moon 5-0

5. Academy Park 4-0

CLASS 4-A

1. Belle Vernon 4-0

2. Thomas Jefferson 3-1

3. Bishop McDevitt 3-1

4. Jersey Shore 5-0

5. Valley View 5-0

CLASS 3-A

1. Central Valley 5-0

2. North Schuylkill 5-0

3. Wyomissing 5-0

4. Neumann-Goretti 4-1

5. Scranton Prep 4-0

CLASS 2-A

1. Southern Columbia 5-0

2. Farrell 4-0

3. Sto-Rox 4-0

4. Wilmington 3-1

5. Bellwood-Antis 5-0

CLASS 1-A

1. Steelton-Highspire 4-0

2. Old Forge 4-0

3. Muncy 4-1

4. Canton 5-0

5. Clairton 2-2