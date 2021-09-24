York High-Spring Grove football game canceled

Friday night's most highly anticipated football game will not be played.

At 2:45 p.m. on Friday the York City School District Twitter account announced that the football game between York High and Spring Grove had been canceled.

In the tweet, York City School District said that the teams are working to reschedule the game later this season. York High head football coach Russ Stoner did not immediately respond to an interview request about the reason for the cancellation.

The game was expected to an exciting contest between the 4-0 Rockets and 3-1 Bearcats. York High's offense has been electric since losing its first game to Governor Mifflin, while Spring Grove is off to its best start in more than a decade.

