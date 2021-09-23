York-Adams League football coaches select Week 4 Players of the Week

ROB ROSE

Each week, the York-Adams League football coaches select the top football players from the prior week. In all three divisions, one skill player and one lineman will be selected. Following are the players honored from Week 4:

DIVISION I

Skill: Dallastown quarterback Dylan Lease led the Wildcats' offense with his arm and legs last week. The 5-foot, 11-inch, 195-pound Lease had 163 passing yards and two touchdowns and added another 89 yards and two scores on the ground.

Lineman: Lease's big game wouldn't have been possible with help from his linemen. One of those linemen, Seth Miller, took the D-I lineman honor. The 6-5, 295-pound Miller earned the honor after the Wildcats' offense racked up 479 yards on offense and 47 points vs. South Western.

DIVISION II

Skill: Eastern York's Bryce Currier was elite last week. The Knights' 6-2, 180-pound wide receiver caught 10 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns in a shootout with York Suburban.

Lineman: New Oxford's Brittyn Eakins was all over the field for the Colonials on Friday. The 6-foot, 195-pound Eakins had 10 total tackles, one sack and an interception in a win vs. Susquehannock.

DIVISION III

Skill: Bermudian Springs' Ricky Pacana earned his second honor of the season with another big game. The 6-1, 165-pound Pacana posted 122 rushing yards and 100 receiving yards with a touchdown in a win vs. Hanover.

Lineman: Pacana was just part of the prolific offense for Bermudian Springs on Friday. The Eagles' entire offensive line earned the D-III honor after the team put up 615 yards on offense and didn't allow a sack as the team, while also scoring 41 points.

