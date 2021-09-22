Get the lowdown on Friday's Week 5 games for York-Adams football teams

ROB ROSE

717-505-5418/@robrosesports

Week 5 of the high school football season looms this weekend.

York-Adams League teams are involved in a dozen games on Friday night.

The highlight game pits Spring Grove at York High in a key Division I contest.

Following are game capsules for Week 5 high school football contests involving York-Adams League programs. Each of the games is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday, Sept. 24.

DIVISION I

Spring Grove (4-0) at York High (3-1): The Bearcats’ offense has been elite after a rough Week 1 loss to a powerhouse Gov. Mifflin team, but Friday offers another tough test. The Rockets’ defense has shut down every team it has faced this season and will look to keep that streak going. Spring Grove is off to its best start in more than a decade and gets a chance to prove it belongs with the top teams in the division in this showdown.

Dover (1-3) at Central York (3-0): The Panthers were forced into a bye last week after Red Lion canceled the game because of health concerns. With an extra week to rest and prepare, it should mean trouble for the Eagles. Dover gave up 60 points last week to York High and Central York enters with an offense that’s at least equally as potent.

Dallastown (3-1) at Northeastern (1-3): The Wildcats followed up a strong nonleague start with a big win over another local team that looks to be on the rise in South Western. Northeastern struggled to stop the run last week in a big loss at Spring Grove and it won’t get any easier this week against Dallastown’s big offensive line and group of running backs. The Wildcats also boast some serious receiving talent.

Red Lion (0-3) at South Western (3-1): The Mustangs’ special start to the season hit a snag against Dallastown last week. Despite the loss to start division play, South Western still has a chance to prove it’s on pace with the better teams in Division I. The Lions’ defense has struggled to start the season and will need to improve mightily to get its first win of the season. Red Lion's game last week vs. Central York was canceled because of health issues.

DIVISION II

Eastern York (0-4) at New Oxford (3-1): The Colonials continued to cruise through divisional opponents last week with a win vs. Susquehannock. New Oxford has yet to lose a game in its division since it switched from D-I before the 2020 season. The Colonials will look to use its defense to keep that streak going. The Knights’ offense nearly led the team past York Suburban last week and will face another challenge on the road this week. Eastern's defense has allowed at least 35 points in each game this season.

Susquehannock (2-2) at Gettysburg (2-2): After a down Week 2, Gettysburg's offense has scored 87 points combined in its last two games. Susquehannock’s defense will need to deliver a dominant performance to win the battle of York-Adams League Division II Warriors. Susquehannock scored a combined 36 points in its two wins and could need to match that number to earn this road win.

Kennard-Dale (3-1) at York Suburban (1-3): When these teams met last season and the Rams won, it was considered an upset. This year, it will be a surprise if Kennard-Dale doesn’t leave with the victory. After a narrow loss in Week 1, the Rams have run past their opponents, while the Trojans continue to look for their identity.

Exeter Township (2-2) at West York (0-4): After dropping their division opener, things won’t get easier for the Bulldogs. Exeter battled unbeaten Central York until the end in its first game and presents the toughest challenge yet for West York. The Bulldogs’ offense hasn’t been able to produce enough points to pull off an upset against a team such as Exeter.

DIVISION III

York Tech (0-3) at Hanover (1-3): The Nighthawks’ offense was shut down last week in a loss to Bermudian Springs. Hanover should enter this game hyped up to avenge the defeat York Tech handed it last season to end the Spartans' streak of winless seasons. The Spartans have struggled to start the year and sat out last week for a COVID-19 issue, making this road test even more difficult.

Littlestown (0-4) at Delone Catholic (0-3): The Squires were forced to sit out last week due to a canceled game vs. York Tech, and it might have been helpful to reset after a slow start. Delone Catholic has been outscored 82-34 to start the year and has not looked like the team that has been competing for district titles recently. However, Littlestown has struggled even more and gave up 41 more points last week to York Catholic.

Biglerville (0-2) at York Catholic (3-0): Nothing has gone how Biglerville planned to start this year. The Canners have had two games canceled and have been outscored 103-7 in the two they have played. Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish have handled every team they played and hope to do the same this week at home.

Bermudian Springs (2-2) at Fairfield (1-1): Similar to Biglerville, Fairfield has had an start-and-stop first half of the season. The Knights haven’t played a game in two weeks since they scored 40 points to beat Eastern York in Week 2. While Fairfield has been stuck at home, Bermudian Springs has bounced back from a slow start and beat its last two opponents by a combined 72-29.

