Another York-Adams football game becomes COVID casualty, pushing the 2021 total to seven

Another York-Adams League football game has fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And once again, it involves Division III teams.

Lori Keith, the York Catholic director of communications, sent out an email on Wednesday afternoon that said the school’s scheduled home football game on Friday vs. Biglerville has been called off.

It was slated to be homecoming for the Fighting Irish, but the school has come up with an alternate plan to save the event.

Keith issued the following statement:

“We’ve been informed that our opponent for the scheduled football game this Friday will not be able to play due to COVID, so instead of a Homecoming football game, we will be hosting a Homecoming Soccer Game instead!

“York Catholic Boys Soccer Team will take on Antietam on Friday, September 24, at 6:30 PM (instead of Saturday). Pre-game festivities begin at 5:45 PM with our Marching Band performance followed by the introduction of our Homecoming Court at 6:15 PM.”

Keith said the York Catholic athletic department “attempted to find another football team to play (this weekend), but it didn't work out.”

Keith also said the York Catholic-Biglerville game is currently considered a postponement, not a cancellation, "with hopes to get it rescheduled."

This is not the first time that York-Adams Division III, in general, and Biglerville and York Catholic, in particular, have been forced to call off football games because of the pandemic.

Biglerville (0-2) had already missed two of its four scheduled contests before the York Catholic game was also called off. In the two games they’ve played, the Canners have been outscored 103-7.

For York Catholic (3-0) the game will mark the season’s second missed game. In the three games they have played, the Irish have been very successful, winning each contest by at least 16 points.

There have now been seven York-Adams football games called off during the first five weeks of the season because of COVID or other health issues, including three last weekend. All but one of the seven called-off games have involved Division III programs, which typically have smaller rosters and have a tougher time fielding a team when hit with health issues.

The only called-off game not involving D-III schools was last Friday’s D-I contest pitting Central York vs. Red Lion.

At least one game has been called off during each week this season.

