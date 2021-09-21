York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers weigh in on Week 5 high school football winners

STAFF REPORT
Spring Grove's Cowan Ruhland passes against Northeastern during football action at Spring Grove Area High School in Jackson Township, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Spring Grove would win the game 60-14. Dawn J. Sagert photo

The York-Adams League teams enter the fifth week of the 2021 high school football season this weekend. For most teams, it's second week of division play. Below is a list of the games, as well as The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers' predictions on the winners of those contests.

THE GAMES

FRIDAY, 7 P.M.

Bermudian Springs at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Biglerville at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

Dover at Central York, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Littlestown at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

York Tech at Hanover, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at South Western, 7 p.m.

Spring Grove at York High, 7 p.m.

Exeter Township at West York, 7 p.m.    

THE PICKS

STEVE HEISER

(47-16)

Bermudian Springs

York Catholic

Central York

Dallastown

Delone Catholic

New Oxford

Gettysburg

Hanover

Kennard-Dale

South Western

York High

Exeter Township

ROB ROSE

(46-17)

Bermudian Springs

York Catholic

Central York 

Dallastown 

Delone Catholic

New Oxford

Gettysburg

Hanover

Kennard-Dale

South Western

York High

Exeter Township

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

(41-22)

Bermudian Springs

York Catholic

Central York

Dallastown

Delone Catholic

New Oxford

Gettysburg

Hanover

Kennard-Dale

South Western

York High

Exeter Township

CONSENSUS

(45-18)

Bermudian Springs (3-0)

York Catholic (3-0)

Central York (3-0)

Dallastown (3-0)

Delone Catholic (3-0)

New Oxford (3-0)

Gettysburg (3-0)

Hanover (3-0)

Kennard-Dale (3-0)

South Western (3-0)

York High (3-0)

Exeter Township (3-0)