York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers weigh in on Week 5 high school football winners
The York-Adams League teams enter the fifth week of the 2021 high school football season this weekend. For most teams, it's second week of division play. Below is a list of the games, as well as The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers' predictions on the winners of those contests.
THE GAMES
FRIDAY, 7 P.M.
Bermudian Springs at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Biglerville at York Catholic, 7 p.m.
Dover at Central York, 7 p.m.
Dallastown at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Littlestown at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.
Eastern York at New Oxford, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.
York Tech at Hanover, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
Red Lion at South Western, 7 p.m.
Spring Grove at York High, 7 p.m.
Exeter Township at West York, 7 p.m.
THE PICKS
STEVE HEISER
(47-16)
Bermudian Springs
York Catholic
Central York
Dallastown
Delone Catholic
New Oxford
Gettysburg
Hanover
Kennard-Dale
South Western
York High
Exeter Township
ROB ROSE
(46-17)
Bermudian Springs
York Catholic
Central York
Dallastown
Delone Catholic
New Oxford
Gettysburg
Hanover
Kennard-Dale
South Western
York High
Exeter Township
RYAN VANDERSLOOT
(41-22)
Bermudian Springs
York Catholic
Central York
Dallastown
Delone Catholic
New Oxford
Gettysburg
Hanover
Kennard-Dale
South Western
York High
Exeter Township
CONSENSUS
(45-18)
Bermudian Springs (3-0)
York Catholic (3-0)
Central York (3-0)
Dallastown (3-0)
Delone Catholic (3-0)
New Oxford (3-0)
Gettysburg (3-0)
Hanover (3-0)
Kennard-Dale (3-0)
South Western (3-0)
York High (3-0)
Exeter Township (3-0)