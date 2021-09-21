York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers weigh in on Week 5 high school football winners

STAFF REPORT

The York-Adams League teams enter the fifth week of the 2021 high school football season this weekend. For most teams, it's second week of division play. Below is a list of the games, as well as The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers' predictions on the winners of those contests.

THE GAMES

FRIDAY, 7 P.M.

Bermudian Springs at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Biglerville at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

Dover at Central York, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Littlestown at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

York Tech at Hanover, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at South Western, 7 p.m.

Spring Grove at York High, 7 p.m.

Exeter Township at West York, 7 p.m.

THE PICKS

STEVE HEISER

(47-16)

Bermudian Springs

York Catholic

Central York

Dallastown

Delone Catholic

New Oxford

Gettysburg

Hanover

Kennard-Dale

South Western

York High

Exeter Township

ROB ROSE

(46-17)

Bermudian Springs

York Catholic

Central York

Dallastown

Delone Catholic

New Oxford

Gettysburg

Hanover

Kennard-Dale

South Western

York High

Exeter Township

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

(41-22)

Bermudian Springs

York Catholic

Central York

Dallastown

Delone Catholic

New Oxford

Gettysburg

Hanover

Kennard-Dale

South Western

York High

Exeter Township

CONSENSUS

(45-18)

Bermudian Springs (3-0)

York Catholic (3-0)

Central York (3-0)

Dallastown (3-0)

Delone Catholic (3-0)

New Oxford (3-0)

Gettysburg (3-0)

Hanover (3-0)

Kennard-Dale (3-0)

South Western (3-0)

York High (3-0)

Exeter Township (3-0)