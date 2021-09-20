One York-Adams League team remains featured in latest state football rankings

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The latest Pennsylvania high school football rankings have been released by Mike White of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette through the Tribune News Service.

There’s still one York-Adams League team ranked after four weeks of the 2021 season.

The Central York Panthers remained No. 3 in Class 6-A. The Panthers are 3-0, but did not play last weekend because their contest vs. Red Lion was canceled because of a “convergence of health issues” within the Lions’ program.

Two teams from District 3 remained at No. 1 in their respective classes: Gov. Mifflin (4-0) in Class 5-A and Steel-High (4-0) in Class 1-A. The other District 3 teams to earn state rankings are: Bishop McDevitt (2-1, No. 3 in 4-A) and Wyomissing (4-0, No. 3 in 3-A).

The other No. 1 teams in the state are St. Joe’s Prep (2-1) in 6-A, Thomas Jefferson (3-0) in 4-A, Central Valley (4-0) in 3-A and Southern Columbia (4-0) in 2-A.

Following are the complete state rankings:

CLASS 6-A

1. St. Joseph's 2-1

2. LaSalle College 4-0

3. Central York 3-0

4. Central Catholic 3-1

5. North Penn 4-0

CLASS 5-A

1. Governor Mifflin 4-0

2. Imhotep Charter 2-1

3. Cathedral Prep 4-0

4. Moon 4-0

5. Upper Dublin 3-1

CLASS 4-A

1. Thomas Jefferson 3-0

2. Belle Vernon 3-0

3. Bishop McDevitt 2-1

4. Jersey Shore 4-0

5. Valley View 4-0

CLASS 3-A

1. Central Valley 4-0

2. North Schuylkill 4-0

3. Wyomissing 4-0

4. Neumann-Goretti 3-1

5. Scranton Prep 3-0

CLASS 2-A

1. Southern Columbia 4-0

2. Farrell 3-0

3. Sto-Rox 3-0

4. Wilmington 2-1

5. Bellwood-Antis 4-0

CLASS 1-A

1. Steelton-Highspire 4-0

2. Old Forge 3-0

3. Tri-Vallley 3-0

4. Muncy 3-1

5. Canton 4-0