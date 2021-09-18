Freshman wideout, senior QB shine in big Dallastown win, plus other Friday football notes

STEVE HEISER

The Dallastown Wildcats earned a 47-14 win over previously unbeaten South Western on Friday night.

Dylan Lease threw for 160 yards, ran for 89 yards and had 10 tackles.

Freshman wideout Michael Scott had five catches for 128 yards, including two touchdowns.

Kenny Johnson’s addition to the Dallastown football lineup has gotten a lot of attention this season.

Justifiably so.

Johnson, a junior wideout, is one of the top talents in the York-Adams League and is attracting attention from NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision programs.

After a standout all-star sophomore season at York Suburban, his transfer from the Trojans to the Wildcats because of a family move before the season was big news.

Johnson, however, is not Dallastown’s only threat.

Far from it.

Freshman Michael Scott enjoyed a breakout performance on Friday night, while senior quarterback Dylan Lease enjoyed a strong do-it-all effort.

They helped Dallastown to a dominating 47-14 victory over previously unbeaten South Western.

The 5-foot, 10-inch, 165-pound Scott finished with five catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

Johnson also excelled, hauling in three catches for 91 yards and a TD.

Scott and Johnson helped Lease to a 6-for-12 night for 160 yards and two TDs. Lease also ran seven times for 89 yards with two TDs. Defensively, Lease also had 10 tackles, with three tackles for loss, including a sack.

Dallastown’s Coleton Mahorney added 13 rushes for 60 yards.

It was the York-Adams Division I opener for both teams. Both squads are now 3-1 overall. Coach Ron Miller’s Wildcats have now tripled their win total from a season ago.

South Western suffered an injury to quarterback Shilo Bivens. Bivins threw for just more than 150 yards and ran for a TD.

OTHER FRIDAY FOOTBALL

York Suburban outlasts Eastern York: At Wrightville, Eastern York’s failed two-point conversion attempt with 12 seconds left allowed York Suburban to escape with a wild, back-and-forth 35-33 victory.

It was the York-Adams Division II opener for both teams. Suburban is now 1-3. Eastern fell to 0-4.

Austin Billet’s 9-yard TD run for Eastern got the Golden Knights within 35-33.

Damas Edouard paced the Suburban offense with 28 rushes for 151 yards and two TDs. Jayce Henderson added 103 yards on 12 carries and a TD. Suburban QB Rylan Bratton was 8 for 15 for 83 yards and a TD.

Suburban kicker Damien Yepez was 3 for 3 on extra-point attempts and had field goals of 32 and 25 yards.

Billet finished 15 for 27 passing for 272 yards and three TDs. All three of those TDs went to Bryce Currier, who finished with 235 receiving yards on 10 receptions. Currier also had a TD run and finished with 20 yards rushing on three carries.

York Catholic stays unbeaten: At Littlestown, the Fighting Irish improved to 3-0 overall with a 41-12 victory over the home team in their York-Adams Division III opener.

Andrew Adams ran for 170 yards on 11 carries, with a TD, averaging more than 15 yards per carry.

Nick Creisher added four rushes for 55 yards and a TD, while Matt Ramieri chipped six rushes for 51 yards and a TD. The Irish had 292 rushing yards in all.

YC quarterback Levan McFadden was 5 for 7 passing for 93 yards, including TD passes to Mike Shelley, Quinn Brennan and Jack Lawrence. Brennan finished with two catches for 69 yards, including a 61-yard TD pass.

Nate Holt led Littlestown’s run game with 12 rushes for 57 yards.

York Catholic, now 3-0, forced four turnovers. Littlestown fell to 0-4.

Turnovers plague West York in loss: Three turnovers, a blocked punt for a touchdown and seven penalties plagued West York in a 38-21 loss at West York.

The Bulldogs outgained the Warriors, 274 yards to 222 yards, but couldn’t overcome the mistakes.

It was the York-Adams Division II opener for both teams. Gettysburg is now 2-2. West York fell to 0-4.

West York ran for 208 yards, getting strong games from Darnell Goring-Pollard (11 rushes, 61 yards, TD), Daniel Rice (seven rushes, 51 yards, TD) and Nico Gasque (four rushes, 43 yards).

Landon McGee paced Gettysburg with 18 rushes for 83 yards and two TDs.

Late TD carries New Oxford over Susquehannock: At Glen Rock, Susquehannock gave defending York-Adams Division II champion New Oxford a tough battle before falling.

Colonials QB Jett Moore hit Evan Schriver for a 36-yard TD pass with 1:15 remaining to give New Oxford a 22-16 triumph.

It was the Y-A D-II opener for both teams. New Oxford is 3-1 overall, while Susquehannock fell to 2-2.

The Warriors outgained the Colonials, 299 yards to 258 yards. That included a 269-yard rushing performance for Susquehannock.

The Warriors’ run game was paced by Zach Pecunes (16 rushes, 97 yards), Ben Oestrike (12 rushes, 72 yards), Michael Fox (11 rushes, 61 yards) and Tim Minacci (two rushes, 51 yards, 50-yard TD). Zach Pecunes also caught a 14-yard TD pass from Josh Pecunes to give Susquehannock a 16-14 fourth-quarter lead.

Moore finished 7 for 10 passing for 184 yards. Four of those passes went to Ben Leese for 87 yards, while Derek Noel had two catches for 61 yards. Brittyn Eakins had 19 rushes for 63 yards for New Oxford.

Bermudian has 615 yards of total offense in win vs. Hanover: At York Springs, the Bermudian Springs Eagles piled up 610 yards of total offense in a 41-15 win over Hanover in the York-Adams Division III opener for both teams.

Bermudian had 461 rushing yards and 154 passing yards.

The Eagles are now 2-2, while Hanover fell to 1-3.

Chanse Boyer (16 rushes, 125 yards, two TDs), Ricky Pacana (eight rushes, 122 yards) and Brennan Schisler (12 rushes, 101 yards, TD) each topped 100 rushing yards for the Eagles.

Bermudian QB Ethan Beachy was 6 for 10 passing for 154 yards with one TD pass and two TD runs. Beachy’s TD pass was a 65-yard connection with Pacana, who finished with three receptions for 100 yards. Michael Carlson added three catches for 54 yards for Bermudian.

Hanover QB Chase Roberts finished 14 for 31 for 129 yards, with one TD pass.

Rams finish nonleague slate in impressive fashion: The Kennard-Dale Rams finished the nonleague portion of their season in impressive fashion with a 33-0 road beating of Muhlenberg.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Rams used a 21-point second-quarter outburst to take control.

K-D improved to 3-1, with the only loss an 18-16 setback vs. Octorara in the opener.

The Rams have outscored their past three foes, 131-22, scoring at least 33 points in each of those games.

K-D will try to carry the momentum into their York-Adams Division II season, which starts next Friday at York Suburban.

Muhlenberg, from Berks County, fell to 0-4 and has lost each of its games by at least 21 points.

York High keeps piling up points: After a slow start to the season, the York High offense is piling up the points.

The Bearcats rolled to a 60-20 victory at Dover in the York-Adams Division I opener for both teams on Friday night.

After suffering a 55-6 loss to a powerhouse outfit from Gov. Mifflin in the opener, the Bearcats have scored at least 44 points in each of the last three games, all victories.

Dover, meanwhile, after opening with a 29-28 victory over West York in its opener, has lost three straight, each by at least 27 points.

York’s win sets up big matchup next Friday at Small Field vs. Spring Grove, which will enter at 4-0.

Three games called off: Three scheduled York-Adams football games were called off over the weekend.

The latest cancellation was Saturday’s scheduled contest pitting Delone Catholic at York Tech.

Delone athletic director Tim Bonitz said the contest was called off because of Tech being in COVID protocol.

Both teams were looking for their first win of the season after 0-3 starts.

Two other games set for Friday night were also called off: Central York (3-0) at Red Lion (0-3) and Fairfield (1-1) at Biglerville (0-2).

Biglerville was also dealing with a COVID issue, while Red Lion was suffering from “convergence of health” issues.

Fairfield and Central York both said they were looking for new opponents, but there no indication as of Saturday morning that either program was successful in that endeavor.

Over the first four weeks of the season, there have been six football games called off involving York-Adams teams. Five of those contests involved Division III teams.

