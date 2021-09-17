Spring Grove improves to 4-0 behind big night from Zyree Brooks

Zyree Brooks barely played into the third quarter, but that was more than enough time for him to have a big night.

The Spring Grove senior running back exploded for 224 rushing yards and four touchdowns to lead the Rockets to a 60-14 win over Northeastern and a 4-0 start for the first time in at least 12 years, according to head coach Kyle Sprenkle.

Brooks pushed the praise onto his offensive line for their ability to open up room for him to run, but Sprenkle said the senior is a special player in his own right. He showed that in the second quarter when he scored all four of his touchdowns and completely flipped the game.

The Rockets' rusher broke touchdown runs of 65, 50, 35 and six yards and had a simple for answer for how he makes so many big plays for his team.

"Most teams put six-or-seven people in the box, so once you get past that first line there's no one left to stop you and it's kind of easy," Brooks said.

Brooks definitely scored with ease against the Bobcats, but the game wasn't a blowout from the opening kickoff. Coming off a big win over Northern York, Spring Grove walked into the stadium full of confidence but quickly was brought back down to Earth.

Northeastern scored first after Spring Grove struggled early with penalties. Quarterback Dalton Moyer connected with running back Zere'Quez Willams for a 42-yard touchdown and put a scare into the Rockets.

"I think the first quarter for us was kind of a grounding moment to get our feet back on the ground," Sprenkle said. "(The players) were riding a little bit high, which give credit to Northeastern, they came out and attacked us right away. We made a couple mistakes on both sides of the ball that hurt us, but I think to give up that touchdown, it got the emotions going on the guys a little bit and they locked in from that point forward."

Behind Brooks' big second quarter and a touchdown from his brother, senior running back/linebacker Tyree Brooks, the Rockets headed into the locker room up 34-7 after giving up the game's first points.

A couple of Northeastern turnovers became quick touchdowns for Spring Grove and allowed Sprenkle to pull his starters and head into next week's showdown with York High as healthy as they can be.

If the team's 4-0 starts and 60-point performance could be more impressive, the Rockets have done all of that without their starting quarterback. Junior Andrew Osmun suffered an injury during Spring Grove's first game and Sprenkle said he is week-to-week at this point, but he is expected to return at some point this season.

Without Osmun in the lineup, Zyree Brooks' big games have been even more important for the Rockets. In their previous game, the senior rushed for 214 yards and scored three touchdowns in a blowout win vs. Northern York.

Sprenkle said the Brooks' brothers, offensive line and other skill players have stepped up to take the pressure of sophomore quarterback Cowan Ruhland. Against Northeastern, Sprenkle let the sophomore sling the ball around a little more than in past games and he impressed.

Ruhland was 8-11 for 199 yards and two touchdowns, including a 27-yard strike to senior wide receiver Justin Goodman in the corner of the end zone over a defender on fourth down.

"We've been kind of easing him in there," Sprenkle said. "We're not trying to put too much pressure on him. We're definitely confident in his abilities. Obviously, he has a great arm and I think he showcased that tonight with some of the passes through, but we don't have to put all the pressure on him to be able to throw the ball every play. We've got a good stable of running backs and we can mix it up."

The Spring Grove seniors like Zyree Brooks and linebacker Darien Osmun spent years practicing each week just to end up on the losing end of games like Friday's.

Now, it's the Rockets that are sitting their starters late in games because they've already won and Sprenkle was proud as he reflected on the effort they put in over the years to enjoy nights like Friday.

"I love my players to death. I love this team," Sprenkle said. "I've been on both sides of winning and losing and I'd much rather prefer this side. It's a lot more fun, but I will always give the credit to the kids. They're well deserving of it."

