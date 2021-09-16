Central York-Red Lion football game canceled because of 'convergence of health issues'

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Central York-Red Lion football game scheduled for Friday night has been canceled.

The cancellation was announced Thursday night on the Red Lion High School football Twitter site. The game was also listed as canceled on the Red Lion scheduling site on Arbiter.

According to the Tweet, the game was canceled because of a “convergence of health” issues.

Central is 3-0, while Red Lion is 0-3. The Panthers are ranked No. 3 in the state in Class 6-A by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The game was scheduled to be the York-Adams Division I opener for both teams.

It becomes the second York-Adams game this week to get canceled. The Fairfield-Biglerville game was also canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Biglerville program. Fairfield is actively looking to find a replacement game.

There have now been five York-Adams football games canceled over the first four weeks of the season. The Red Lion-Central game is the first local football contest to get canceled that did not involve a Division III program.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.