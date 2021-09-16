For 4th time in 4 weeks, York-Adams League football game is canceled because of COVID

STEVE HEISER

Another York-Adams League football game has fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Early Thursday afternoon, Biglerville athletic director Anthony Graham announced that the Canners’ home game vs. Fairfield, set for 7 p.m. Friday, has been canceled.

“The Upper Adams School District has followed established health and safety protocols and are taking this matter seriously in the interest of the health and well-being of all students and staff,” Graham said in an email announcement.

Biglerville and Fairfield, each located in Adams County, have now each lost two games this season to a pandemic-related issue.

It’s the second consecutive game that Fairfield has had canceled. The Green Knights’ game last week vs. St. James School was called off because of a COVID issue within the Fairfield program.

Biglerville, meanwhile, lost its season opener vs. Pequea Valley.

The Canners-Green Knights game was scheduled to be the York-Adams League Division III opener for each team. Fairfield is 1-1 on the season, while Biglerville is 0-2.

The Y-A League has now lost one game each week because of the pandemic. The York Catholic-Trinity game was called off in Week 2.

That means all of the games that have been called off thus far have involved York-Adams Division III teams, which features smaller schools with smaller rosters. Those teams have less of a cushion if they lose players because of COVID.

The Y-A League is not alone in having games canceled. Numerous contests in District 3 and across the state have also fallen victim to the pandemic.

The delta variant has led to a recent surge in COVID cases in Pennsylvania and across the nation.

