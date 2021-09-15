York-Adams League football coaches honor standout players from Week 3

ROB ROSE

717-505-5418/@robrosesports

Each week the York-Adams League football coaches select the top players from the previous week. For each division, one skill player and one lineman is selected. Following are players honored from Week 3.

DIVISION I

Skill player: Spring Grove running back Zyree Brooks had huge game in the Rockets' big win over Northern York. Brooks racked up 216 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Lineman: York High's Joden Nelson took the nomination as the leader of the Bearcats' line that had a big game vs. Coatesville. York High had more than 500 yards of offense and 44 points last week.

DIVISION II

Skill player: Kennard-Dale's Steven Lukes starred on both sides of the ball last week. Lukes scored two touchdowns and had 101 rushing yards on offense and forced a safety on defense.

Lineman: Jed Peters gave the Rams a sweep in the weekly awards with a dominant defensive performance. Peters had eight total tackles and five tackles for loss in a win over Biglerville.

DIVISION III

Skill player: Bermudian Springs' Ricky Pacana was all over the field in the Eagles' first win of the season. Pacana recorded 112 all-purpose yards on offense and intercepted two passes on defense.

No lineman was selected by the coaches for D-III.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.