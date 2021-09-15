York-Adams football teams set for division openers: Here are capsules for each game

ROB ROSE

Following are game capsules for Week 4 high school football contests involving York-Adams League programs. Eleven of the games are division openers. Each of the games is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday, Sept. 17, except for Delone at York Tech at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.

DIVISION I

South Western (3-0) at Dallastown (2-1): After down seasons in 2020, both of these programs are on the rise this year. The Mustangs' new spread offense, under new head coach Tony Shermeyer, has provided instant results and will look to get back to putting up points after a 14-point effort last week vs. New Oxford. The Wildcats are a few overturned touchdowns away from a 3-0 start. They're confident they can compete with any team in the league.

Central York (3-0) at Red Lion (0-3): It’s been a rough start to the season for Red Lion this year and it doesn’t get much easier this week. After losing a ton of senior standouts, Central York hasn’t been as dominant as the 2020 squad yet, but it heads into league play undefeated and looks to defend its division title. The Panthers, ranked No. 3 in the state in Class 6-A according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, will get every team’s best shot after they destroyed their local opponents each week last season, including a 55-0 win over Red Lion.

York High (2-1) at Dover (1-2): The Bearcats’ first game was a struggle vs. a powerhouse Gov. Mifflin outfit, which is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 5-A, but since then they have been on fire. York High has scored 98 points in the past two games, including an impressive 44-39 victory over perennial District 1 power Coatesville last Friday. Don't expect a slowdown vs. Dover. The Eagles have suffered a pair of big losses after a one-point win over West York to start the season.

Northeastern (1-2) at Spring Grove (3-0): The Rockets proved they're for real with a blowout win at previously unbeaten Northern York last week. Spring Grove is one victory from tying its win total from a solid 2020 season through just four games. The rebuilding Bobcats should struggles to score against Spring Grove’s elite defense, which is allowing an average of 12 points per game.

DIVISION II

New Oxford (2-1) at Susquehannock (2-1): These teams finished at opposite ends of the standings last season, but this game should be much closer. The Warriors have already won twice as many games than they did in 2020 and have a confidence they lacked last year. The Colonials' only loss this season was a 14-7 decision vs. South Western last week and they have their sights set on starting a repeat campaign as division champs with a win.

York Suburban (0-3) at Eastern York (0-3): Neither of these teams has had the start to the season they had envisioned for different reasons. The Trojans have struggled to score points after losing their all-star quarterback and wide receiver to transfers. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights haven’t been able to stop anybody, allowing at least 40 points in each game this year.

Gettysburg (1-2) at West York (0-3): The Warriors have had quite the start to the year with a blowout win, a big loss and a triple-overtime loss. Gettysburg begins its final season in the league looking to leave as D-II champions. The Bulldogs have struggled to score since a close loss to Dover and the Warriors’ defense doesn’t present an easy opponent. West York is working on a short week after losing to Palmyra 24-12 on Monday.

Kennard-Dale (2-1) at Muhlenburg (0-3): The Rams would have made the playoffs if 2020 was a normal season and appear headed for the postseason this year. K-D comes off a huge 65-7 win over Biglerville and should put up another big number on Muhlenberg, a Berks County team that hasn’t been competitive in any of its contests so far this season. This is the only nonleague game on the local schedule this weekend.

DIVISION III

York Catholic (2-0) at Littlestown (0-3): The Fighting Irish got back to work after a week off because of a COVID-19 issue and picked up an impressive win vs. a bigger York Suburban squad. York Catholic has shown a solid balance of offense and defense in its first two games, scoring 54 points and allowing 21. Nonleague play was not kind to Littlestown, which was outscored 126-41.

Hanover (1-2) at Bermudian Springs (1-2): After being shut out in their first two games, the Eagles’ offense finally broke out with 31 points last week. The Nighthawks have shown they can score this season, behind quarterback Chase Roberts, but need to prove they can get enough stops to win this game and compete for a spot near the top of the division.

Fairfield (1-1) at Biglerville (0-2): Both of these teams have unfortunately lost games early this season because of COVID-19 issues. For teams trying to improve and move up the standings, missing time on the field is detrimental. The Green Knights, despite a very thin roster, have shown the ability to score, with 40 points in a victory vs. Eastern York their last time out. Fairfield might be too much for the Canners to keep up with.

Delone Catholic (0-3) at York Tech (0-3): The Squires are off to a shocking start after winning the league title and reaching the District 3 championship again in 2020. Delone’s offense has struggled, with under two touchdowns per game, and will need to get going against a Spartans team that has also started slow. Tech has allowed at least 33 points in each game and scored a total of six points in its last two games.

