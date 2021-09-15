York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers make selections for 1st week of York-Adams divisional action
The York-Adams League teams enter the fourth week of the 2021 high school football season this weekend. They are involved in 12 games. For 22 of the 23 Y-A teams, it's the first week of divisional action. Below is a list of the games, as well as The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers' predictions on the winners of those contests.
FRIDAY, 7 P.M.
Hanover at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Biglerville, 7 p.m.
Central York at Red Lion, 7 p.m.
South Western at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
York Suburban at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
York High at Dover, 7 p.m.
Gettysburg at West York, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Muhlenberg, 7 p.m.
York Catholic at Littlestown, 7 p.m.
New Oxford at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, 10 A.M.
Delone Catholic at York Tech, 10 a.m.
STEVE HEISER
(39-15)
Bermudian Springs
Fairfield
Central York
South Western
York Suburban
York High
Gettysburg
Kennard-Dale
York Catholic
New Oxford
Spring Grove
Delone Catholic
ROB ROSE
(37-17)
Bermudian Springs
Fairfield
Central York
Dallastown
York Suburban
York High
Gettysburg
Kennard-Dale
York Catholic
New Oxford
Spring Grove
Delone Catholic
RYAN VANDERSLOOT
(32-22)
Bermudian Springs
Fairfield
Central York
Dallastown
York Suburban
York High
Gettysburg
Kennard-Dale
York Catholic
New Oxford
Spring Grove
Delone Catholic
CONSENSUS
(36-18)
Bermudian Springs (3-0)
Fairfield (3-0)
Central York (3-0)
Dallastown (2-1)
York Suburban (3-0)
York High (3-0)
Gettysburg (3-0)
Kennard-Dale (3-0)
York Catholic (3-0)
New Oxford (3-0)
Spring Grove (3-0)
Delone Catholic (3-0)