York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers make selections for 1st week of York-Adams divisional action

The York-Adams League teams enter the fourth week of the 2021 high school football season this weekend. They are involved in 12 games. For 22 of the 23 Y-A teams, it's the first week of divisional action. Below is a list of the games, as well as The York Dispatch Pigskin Pickers' predictions on the winners of those contests.

FRIDAY, 7 P.M.

Hanover at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Biglerville, 7 p.m.

Central York at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

South Western at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

York Suburban at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

York High at Dover, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at West York, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Muhlenberg, 7 p.m.

York Catholic at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, 10 A.M.

Delone Catholic at York Tech, 10 a.m.

STEVE HEISER

(39-15)

Bermudian Springs

Fairfield

Central York

South Western

York Suburban

York High

Gettysburg

Kennard-Dale

York Catholic

New Oxford

Spring Grove

Delone Catholic

ROB ROSE

(37-17)

Bermudian Springs

Fairfield

Central York

Dallastown

York Suburban

York High

Gettysburg

Kennard-Dale

York Catholic

New Oxford

Spring Grove

Delone Catholic

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

(32-22)

Bermudian Springs

Fairfield

Central York

Dallastown

York Suburban

York High

Gettysburg

Kennard-Dale

York Catholic

New Oxford

Spring Grove

Delone Catholic

CONSENSUS

(36-18)

Bermudian Springs (3-0)

Fairfield (3-0)

Central York (3-0)

Dallastown (2-1)

York Suburban (3-0)

York High (3-0)

Gettysburg (3-0)

Kennard-Dale (3-0)

York Catholic (3-0)

New Oxford (3-0)

Spring Grove (3-0)

Delone Catholic (3-0)